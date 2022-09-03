The single view feature is already an amazing way to share photos or media that don’t need to have a permanent digital record in the WhatsApp app.

With more privacy in mind, Mark Zuckerberg’s app will feature blocking screenshots for single-view messages.

This is how WhatsApp’s new trick will work to prevent other users from saving your personal photos; more privacy in the app

The information was recently revealed on the app’s official blog, with all the details.

“We now allow blocking of screenshots of single-view messages, offering even more protection. This feature is still in testing, but will be implemented soon.”

Screenshot blocking for single view messages

As detailed, the novelty will be released gradually to all users very soon, with Android and iOS phones.

So it is always important to keep the messaging app completely. Learn how to keep the latest version of the app:

Update for iOS/iPhone phones

Update for Android phones

Important changes to the messaging app

The privacy news is part of a series of improvements that will be released very soon in the messaging app.

In this link, we detail the features that will transform the WhatsApp app and that will be released in the coming months for all users.

Credit (Image by Gerd Altmann by Pixabay)

With information from the app’s blog