Tinder | Know the main scams applied and how to avoid them

Tinder is by far the most popular dating and dating app in the world, with over 75 million monthly active users and 10.6 million subscribers around the globe. However, in addition to people looking for love, the app also brings together many people with bad intentions and looking for victims for different types of scams.

The documentary “The Tinder Scam,” released earlier this year, popularized the story of a man who pretended to be a billionaire heir to con women, who, in the end, financed his lavish lifestyle. With that in mind, cybersecurity company ESET has separated which are the main scams applied by Tinder.

Top scams applied by Tinder

Verification Scam: In this type of fraud, the scammer contacts the victim after a match and requests a code that was sent to the victim’s phone. However, this number is actually the key to access your Facebook account, Snapchat, WhatsApp or even your bank account.

Scammers also use bots that contact matchers with a fake profile and automatically send links for account verification. Fraudsters seek to take advantage of a Tinder profile-verifying tool in order to demonstrate that the photos belong to a real person’s profile, not a fake account.

fake profiles: this type of scam is more trivial, in it, criminals create fake profiles, with photos taken from image banks with models or sexually suggestive positions. After the match, the phone number is asked so that the scammer and the victim can “get to know each other better”, where they use social engineering to get personal information.

“Catfish”: many fake profiles, however, are not used to steal information or money, but to get someone themselves. However, due to some kind of insecurity, they use the same method as those who create fake profiles, with photos and personal information that are not theirs.

Despite sounding harmless, the catfish can cause a lot of distress to victims, as the fakers can take their lies too far and make the person on the other side of the screen fall in love with them. And while it is relatively uncommon, it can also involve asking the scammer for gifts or money.

“Sextortion”: Sending sexy messages and photos (sexting) is quite common, but it can be dangerous. This material can be used by scammers for extortion, with threats of disclosure if a cash or cryptocurrency payment is not made. This type of scam can generate a lot of pain and anguish for victims, especially women.

Romance financial scams: according to ESET, this scam is more complex, both to detect and to apply. In them, scammers manage to go further, taking fraud from the virtual world to the real world. These are people, with real profiles, but with hidden interests, who use Tinder to leverage their scams.

This is even the type of fraud used by Shimon Hayut, who pretended to be Simon Leviev, and became known worldwide as “The Tinder Scam”. Many criminals make victims pay for expensive dinners and trips, creating a clear emotional dependency. In addition to the financial impact of this scam, there is also the emotional suffering.

How to stay safe on Tinder

To avoid these situations, it is necessary to take some precautions on Tinder. A tip from ESET is to never leave Tinder and take the conversation to other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. The dating platform has a series of mechanisms that allow you to report scammers to the platform, something that is not found on other social networks.

Never open links sent by Tinder, especially if they have shortened URLs. All the scams listed here only occur if the conversation leaves Tinder, however, if you still decide to take the conversation to another app, avoid sending personal or intimate photos and, if you do, avoid showing your face or specific features, such as scars or tattoos.

Always trust your gut, if a profile looks too good to be true or has too little information, it’s best not to like it at all, to avoid headaches in the future. “Always keep in mind that the risk is not only online, but also in real life,” says Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, head of the Research Laboratory at ESET Latin America.

“It’s very important that you consider your safety when meeting someone you’ve met through apps,” says the researcher. “Always share your location with a friend and choose crowded public spaces as a meeting place,” guides Amaya.