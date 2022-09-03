Tottenham beat Fulham on William’s opening day

Tottenham received Fulham this Saturday (3), at their stadium and won by the score of 2 to 1, in a match valid for the sixth round of the Premier League. Coach Antonio Conte’s team was dominant in the match and featured a great performance by Brazilian Richarlison. Spurs’ goals were scored by Harry Kane and Hojbjerg and Mitrovic, with a beautiful goal, scored for Fulham.

With the victory, Tottenham remains undefeated in the championship. So far, there are four wins and two draws, putting the Londoners momentarily in second place. Fulham remains in the middle of the table with eight points in tenth place.

In the next round, the Fulham welcomes Chelsea in another London duel, while tottenham visits Manchester City in what could be a head-to-head confrontation for the lead.

Pressure and open score at the end

The first minutes of the match at Tottenham Stadium were very intense on both sides, especially in the defensive part with many disputes for the ball. The hosts opened the scoring in the tenth minute with Kane, but the goal was duly disallowed.

In the 22nd minute, Tottenham arrived again with danger, this time with Son, who kicked over the goal after a good play by Richarlison on the left, winning the mark and rolling to the edge of the area for the South Korean to finish. Minutes later, the forward missed another great chance, anticipating the cross and heading the ball into the crossbar.

After many opportunities in favor of Tottenham, the team led by Antonio Conte finally managed to open the scoring in the 40th minute with Hojbjerg in a quick table with Richarlison between four Fulham players inside the area.

Spurs returned for the second half with the same proposal as in the opening 45 minutes. The team continued dominating Fulham and creating opportunities to score the second goal, but failed to finish.

Scorers score and Richarlison has a goal disallowed

In the 30th minute, after the hit hit inside the area, the ball left for Sessegnon, who crossed first and found Harry Kane alone on the second post to shore up the goal and extend the score of the game, giving even greater tranquility to the Londoners. .

The feeling didn’t last long. Tottenham had the opportunity to make the third with Richarlison, but again the ball was in goalkeeper Leno’s post. Following the play, Fulham arrived quickly at the attack and Mitrovic received the ball inside the area, cut the defender and kicked with great skill at Lloris’ left corner, scoring a great goal and reducing the difference in the score.

In stoppage time, Fulham launched the attack and gave Tottenham a field to counterattack, and Conte’s team took advantage of the opportunity reaching the third goal with Richarlison, but the striker was in an irregular position and the goal was disallowed, ending the confrontation. with the score 2-1 in favor of Spurs.