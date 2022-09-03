‘Tusk: The Transformation’: Kevin Smith details the horror SEQUENCE; Check out!

A few days ago, the actor Justin Long (‘Hungry Eyes’) confirmed to the Slash Film that the filmmaker Kevin Smith (‘Deadly Sect’) is developing a sequel to the bizarre horror ‘Tusk: The Transformation‘.

“You will be happy to know that the Kevin Smith is developing a sequel. He’s working on ‘tusk 2‘”said the star.

He completed: “Kevin sent a message to all of us, including haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez]. He said he wanted to do a sequel, but I thought it was a joke. Then I realized he was serious.”

And, during a recent episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond, Smith gave some details about the continuation of the film.

“Since I had the heart attack, I’ve been living on a split-time basis. 2024 will mark the 10th anniversary of ‘Tusk: The Transformation’… We could just let it go and move on, but you know, I have more story I’d like to tell, there’s a reason we left him at the zoo in the end. I always knew that while we were making it, we would revisit it at some point. I thought, ‘I’m going to do this again’. I thought we would have the deceased Michael Parks with us any longer, but unfortunately he is not here, but we have Justin Long. At first I always thought, ‘Eventually, they’re going to get them out of that walrus skin and try to rehabilitate them.’ And just like Harvey Dent in ‘Return of the Dark Knight‘ he just sees himself as a monster.”

He also gave some clues about the plot of the upcoming film.

“I think the character of long becomes Howard Howe (parks), he becomes the crazy guy who is trying to turn people into something else, like Chimeras, half-human and half-animals. Last time it was a walrus, this time… Well, you’ll see. I would be stupid not to do what I’m calling ‘Tusk$’. And yes, just like when Jim Cameron launched ‘aliens’, the ‘S’ in Tusks has a dollar sign in it, kids. It’s all about the plot of the story, but it’s also just me openly communicating my ambition to correct the past.”

Previously, Smith already mentioned having an idea for the sequel.

“I’m shocked that we managed to do ‘Tusk: The Transformation,’ but I’ll be honest with you: I have a story for a sequel. The wonderful Michael Parks, who played Howard Howe, the man who turns Wallace into a walrus, sadly passed away a few years ago, but… at the end of the first movie, if I wanted to do something commercial – something I apparently never intended to be – I would would end when De La Pointe raises his gun and you would just hear the walrus scream. And that would be the end.”

He continued, exploring the idea of ​​making the character of long the villain: “There is a version of ‘tusk 2‘ that takes place in the present day and someone ends up stuck in this mess. Stories have been told about the house, and when you visit the site, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has shaken off his walrus transformation and is obviously distraught. He’s doing to others what they’ve done to him, so Justin Long’s character basically becomes Michael Parks’ character. ‘Tusk 2’ is possible.”

Written and directed by Kevin Smith‘Tusk: The Transformation‘ follows an arrogant podcaster who is kidnapped by a disturbing man who has a strange obsession with walruses.

The cast also has Haley Joel Osment star in the production.