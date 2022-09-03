Two remarkable facts two decades later

The time to which the column title refers seems to be enough for something to be forgotten or become perennial. This week reminded us of two remarkable facts, capable of breaking the barrier of oblivion. Each one marking history at different latitudes. One of them refers to the cult Brazilian film “City of God”, the second most watched foreign language production in the world to date, which reaches the 20th anniversary of its premiere. And it’s true. In every spontaneous poll I do in other countries about Brazilian cinema, Fernando Meirelles’ work jumps out of the speaker’s mouth.

And those who saw the film do not forget the scenes of Zé Pequeno, Buscapé, Mané Galinha, Bené and other characters that transported a reality from the country to the world. A context that remains more current than ever in portraying the consequences of violence in the communities of Rio de Janeiro. Awarded at Brazilian and international festivals, the feature by Fernando Meirelles, co-directed by Kátia Lund, was nominated in Oscar and Golden Globe categories, and revealed talents such as Douglas Silva, Roberta Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino, Alice Braga and Darlan Cunha.

Initially outside the movie universe, the other event that remains marked in history and completes 25 years is the death of Princess Diana. It happened in the same spectacular way as she lived the last 16 years of her life. Always accompanied by the media spotlight, the accident in Paris in the early hours of August 31, 1997 followed logic. I mentioned earlier “Initially outside the world of cinema” because the life and death of the kindergarten assistant of noble origin and shy manner who married Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, won, after her death, screens from all over the world. proportions in the four corners of the world. Outside the “fairy tale” of the prince and the commoner, the dramas of the eternal Lady Di were also portrayed in reports and series, some even reproducing outlandish conspiracy theories. What is real and what is invented maintains an aura that should remain for a long time. Of all this something cannot be denied. Both “City of God” and Lady Di will be present when the themes of cinema, Brazil, France, royalty, fairy tale and press come to light.