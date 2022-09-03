Ubuntu Unity is accepted by Canonical as the new “flavor” of Ubuntu Linux – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

This is a week of celebration for users of Ubuntu Unity. A little over two years after the project was created, the Linux distribution was recognized as an “official flavor” by the Canonical, the company responsible for the original Ubuntu. OS fans can look forward to more consistent updates, therefore.

Ubuntu Unity (image: reproduction/Ubuntu Unity)

Canonical’s decision is somewhat surprising, after all, Ubuntu Unity came from a rejection practiced by the company itself. Calm down and I’ll explain.

Unity is the name of an interface created by Canonical’s own developers to replace Gnome in Ubuntu. The project started in 2010 and became standard in the distribution the following year, starting with Ubuntu 11.04.

But the reception to the new interface was not the most friendly. The situation did not improve in the following years. Many users complained about inconsistent features and confusing user experiences, for example.

Result: despite all the development efforts, Canonical gave up on Unity in 2017, again making room for Gnome in their distribution.

Ubuntu Unity appears

Despite the complaints, Unity had its supporters there. And I wouldn’t say they’re a small group. Because of this, I have the theory that the problem was not with Unity itself, but with the fact that Canonical tried to put Gnome aside.

The fact is, after the company gave up on the interface, developer Rudra B. Saraswat (who is also an official member of the Ubuntu community) joined forces with other programmers to create a Unity-based version of Ubuntu.

The first version was released in May 2020 based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Since then, every new version of the original Ubuntu has been accompanied by a release of Ubuntu Unity.

Ubuntu Unity 22.04 (image: publicity/Ubuntu Unity)

Ubuntu Unity as official flavor

Ubuntu has variations created by enthusiasts and organizations. Among them are initiatives such as Kubuntu, Xubuntu and Ubuntu Mate. These and other projects are considered official Ubuntu flavors, that is, they are maintained with support and some technical support from Canonical (learn more at the link below).

According to 9to5LinuxEarlier this week, Saraswat contacted Canonical to request recognition of Ubuntu Unity as an official flavor.

It worked out! In addition to the status that this recognition brings to the project, it is to be expected that Saraswat and the other contributors will receive more technical support to maintain the distribution.

In October, Ubuntu 22.10 will be released. An Ubuntu Unity update based on this version will also be announced. From there, the distribution moves from a simple spin-off project to an official flavor.

Recognition more than deserved.