UN mission confirms violation of nuclear plant in Ukraine

The 14 experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) departed from the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, aboard five white SUVs identified with the blue flag of the United Nations (UN). After traveling about 120km, they arrived at the eponymous nuclear power plant and decided to stay there until at least Monday. The journey to the center occupied by Russian forces since March was marked by tension. “There were moments when the fighting was obvious, heavy machine gun fire and mortar artillery fire. On two or three occasions it was very worrying, I would say, for all of us,” said Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Defense Agency. Atomic Energy (AIEA), one of the members of the delegation.

“We achieved something very important today. The important thing is that the IAEA is here. Let the world know that the IAEA is in Zaporizhzhia,” Grossi added, in a video released by Russian news agency RIA Novosti. The head of the mission told the press that “it is evident that the physical integrity of the plant has been violated on several occasions”. “We lack elements of evaluation, but that cannot happen again,” warned the Argentine, explaining that the experts will have a lot of work to do in the analysis of “certain technical aspects”. “We were able to visit the entire site. I was in the (reactor) units, I saw the emergency system and other spaces, the control rooms.” According to Grossi, the mission intends to establish a “continuous presence” at the nuclear facility, without offering details.

John Erath, Senior Policy Director at the Center for Gun Control and Non-Proliferation (in Washington), explained to Mail that IAEA technicians will need several days for a complete assessment and analysis of possible risks. “It is clear that they have observed that there is some damage to the Zaporizhzhia facility, but we will have to wait for the report to know the agency’s conclusions,” he said. According to him, there are many reports of fighting near the nuclear plant, for which the sides blame each other.

“International observers will help to understand what is happening there and the risks involved. As the war is unlikely to end soon, an international presence could be useful to ensure that neither Russians nor Ukrainians take actions that endanger security. of the plant and the whole region”, commented Erath.

Knowledge transfer and research manager at King’s College London and post-doctoral fellow in nuclear energy, Ross Peel told Mail that the IAEA presence in Zaporizhzhia is vital to establish “a bit of the real truth” about the situation on the ground. “For months, both sides have been accusing each other of attacks on the plant. We have heard reports from plant officials that they are held at gunpoint, and that Russian troops store weapons and cars in the buildings that house the reactors. “, he stated.

For Peel, the IAEA will be able to collect evidence on what actually happens, as well as reduce the determination of the military forces to attack the plant and improve conditions for Ukrainian employees on site. “I understand that your tasks will be to examine safety and protective equipment, report on its operability, assess working conditions at the plant, and carry out nuclear ‘safeguards’. This includes checking all nuclear material remaining at the plant that has not been removed or modified”, he concluded.