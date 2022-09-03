Under pressure, São Paulo is unable to climb reserves in the Brazilian

São Paulo will have little time to recover from the 3-1 defeat to Atlético-GO in the Copa Sudamericana. Before playing the return game, next Thursday (8), Tricolor must first score in the Brazilian Championship. And the duel against Cuiabá gained decision contours due to the position of the teams in the table. Separated by just four points, Cuiabá hopes to get out of the relegation zone in the match, further increasing the crisis at the São Paulo club.

After the performance against Atlético-GO, classified by Rogério Ceni as “terrible”, the coach will now have to decide which team is in charge at Arena Pantanal, this Sunday (4), at 19h. São Paulo have lost four of their last five games in the Brasileirão and are coming off four straight defeats in games in all competitions.

As the Sudamericana match against Dragon will only be on Thursday, Rogério should select a team closer to the one he has been playing in the knockout matches. Right away, he will have to decide who to climb in the goal. With Jandrei pressured by recent failures, Felipe Alves became an option. “I intend to win the next games the way I’m chosen, the way I’m chosen”, summarized Ceni, when asked after the game with Atlético-GO about the possibility of making a rotation in the goal.

Even without Miranda, who should not be available because of a trauma to his right ankle, the defense should be kept with Ferraresi, Diego Costa and Léo. Igor Vinícius grew in production and took over the title on the right wing. On the other hand, Welington has more chances to play, for being more “whole” physically than Reinaldo.

In the center of the midfield lies the biggest headache for Ceni. Gabriel Neves, who took the field in the defeat against Atlético-GO after being out of two games with a ligament injury in his right ankle, can resume the title, even to gain game rhythm thinking about the decision against the Goiás team. Rodrigo Nestor, one of the few who manages to stand out in the sector, should continue as one of the midfielders. The problem is who will be the link between the middle and the attack.

With the expulsion of Igor Gomes in Goiânia, he could be used in Cuiabá, since he will not be able to play the return match of the South American semifinal. But the bad phase on the field and the fact that he was sent off in the first half should make him lose his position. Patrick and Galoppo then gain space.

Patrick even took the field against Atlético-GO after the expulsion of Igor Gomes. He would play on the left side and help create scoring chances from there into the area. Galoppo, who still hasn’t managed to show the dynamism and efficiency of the Banfield-ARG times, runs on the outside. The advantage of having the Argentine is having a player capable of finding well-positioned teammates, equipping the forwards with passes for goal.

Needing to score goals to win, move the team away from the relegation zone and regain confidence for the sequence of decisions — Cuiabá (Brazilian), Atlético-GO (South American), Corinthians (Brazilian) and Flamengo (Brazil Cup) —, Ceni must cast his deadliest attack duo, with Calleri and Luciano. If he chooses to save, he can move Patrick to Luciano’s role, or put Nahuel Bustos.