Unexpected! Meet Gerry, Emirates’ poster child goose

THE Emirates chose Jennifer Aniston’s successor Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Clarkson in the company’s marketing campaigns. Gerry the goose will be in charge of propagating the Arab company’s mission.

Starting in September, the advertising campaign will be available worldwide. The plot follows Gerry as he decides “Fly Better” aboard Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin, while its migratory bird brothers are unhappy with the decision to undertake the arduous and long journey on their own. Gerry is seen smugly ignoring his colleagues as they fly outside. At this time, he receives his meal and reclines the spacious seat to watch the movie. ‘The Goose, the Bad and the Ugly’ on its 13.3-inch personal entertainment screen.

“In terms of the qualities and profile we look for in our brand ambassadors – we are spreading our wings”, said Emirates senior vice president of marketing and branding, Richard Billington. According to the executive, Gerry is an experienced traveler who knows what he wants and where he wants to go, but is convinced that he will do it with style, luxury and comfort as a priority.

Check out the new Emirates ad:

Discover Gerry’s trajectory

Gerry’s career began at Emirates’ headquarters in Dubai, where the concept of his journey was conceived and started to take off. Next, Untold Studios in London was responsible for the early 3D models of geese, which were brought to life through computer-generated imagery (CGI). The CGI and filming process took 14 weeks and involved a talented team that refined each feather along with the lighting and texture, while ensuring that the carefully crafted movements brought the character to life. This included time to cheer up Gerry’s friends, a London shoot to capture the nature scenes and footage aboard the Emirates plane in Dubai.

The ad will run in 25 countries for one month, starting August 30th. Gerry was voiced by the talented Brit Michael Cronin to capture the sweet tones of a seasoned nature documentary filmmaker.

Gerry’s species is the Canada Goose (Branta canadensis), large wild geese with a black head and neck, white cheeks, white under the chin, and brown body. They are native to the arctic and temperate regions of North America, found during the migratory period (summer of the northern hemisphere) crossing the Atlantic Ocean towards northern Europe.

