Uruguay announces squad list for World Cup preparatory friendlies

The Uruguayan National Team, third in the South American qualifiers, released this Friday, 2, its pre-list of call-up for the friendly preparations for the Qatar World Cup.

The team’s friendlies are scheduled for the end of September, and have five players in Brazilian football, two of them Flamengo players.

Uruguay team will face Canada and Iran

The list for the friendlies has 45 players called up and has the presence of national and international football stars, such as the presence of midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Flamengo’s idol and one of the best players on the continent.

Coach Diego Afonso added the following players to his list:

Goalkeepers: Martín Campaña, Sebastián Sosa, Guillermo de Amores, Nicolás Vikonis and Fernando Muslera;

Defenders: Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Ronald Araújo, Martín Cáceres, Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Gularte, Bruno Méndez, Leandro Cabrera, Damián Suárez, Guillermo Varela, Giovanni González, Matías Viña, Mathías Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez and Alfonso Espino ;

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Mauro Arambarri, Manuel Ugarte, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Fernando Gorriarán, César Araújo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Gastón Pereiro, Facundo Torres, Santiago Rodríguez, Facundo Pellistri and Nicolás de la Cruz;

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Núñez, Martín Satriano, Diego Rossi, Federico Martínez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Nicolás López and Maximiliano Gómez.

Highlight for Bruno Méndez, Diego Gódin, Guilhermo Varela, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Joaquín Piquerez, all active in Brazilian football.