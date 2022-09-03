Vasco arrives in Brusque with a party for the Serie B game | vasco

Vasco is already in Brusque. The Vasco delegation arrived in the city of Santa Catarina at the beginning of the night of this Friday with a party of some fans both at the airport and at the hotel.
+ Vasco’s lineup: Nenê is spared and doesn’t catch Brusque
See Vasco’s arrival in Brusque
Brusque and Vasco face each other on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Estádio Augusto Bauer, in Brusque. The game is valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão Serie B.
Vasco players are welcomed with a party in Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt/ge
Hundreds of fans waited for around 1:30 am for the team to arrive at the door of the concentration hotel. While they waited, they had a big party with flags, flags and chants from the crowd, which only ended after the delegation entered. It was a preview of the support that Vasco must have at the Augusto Bauer stadium. The expectation is for a full grandstand for visitors.
For this match, coach Emílio Faro will have three absences for different reasons: right-back Léo Matos is suspended, striker Raniel is still recovering from injury and midfielder Nenê was spared due to the exhausting sequence of matches.
Vasco in Brusque: check out information about Saturday’s game
Vasco fans party at the team’s concentration for the game with Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt/ge
Vasco is currently third in Serie B, with 45 points. It is four away from Londrina, which is fifth. Among them is Grêmio, which has 44 points. Brusque fights against relegation and is in 16th place, with 28 points.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
+ Read more news from Vasco
Vasco players are welcomed with a party on arrival in Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt/ge
Vasco supporters party on arrival at the concentration hotel for the game against Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt/ge
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Watch all about Vasco on ge, on Globo and on sportv: