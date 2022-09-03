Vasco’s cast arrives at the hotel in Brusque and the crowd celebrates; watch videos

Tebaro Schmidt @tebaroschmidtHas arrived! #gevas

Look at Emílio Faro receiving the affection of the crowd on arrival #gevas

A little more of the arrival of the delegation in Brusque #gevas

Luiz Henrique, Palacios, Boza, Pec, Halls, Thiago Rodrigues…

The starting goalkeeper answered one by one and was the last player to get into the hotel #gevas

Source: Twitter by journalist Tébaro Schmidt/ge

Vasco’s bus has arrived! # Vasco

Source: Twitter by journalist Juninho/Machão da Gama

Vasco arrives in Brusque with a crowd party for the Serie B game

Vasco is already in Brusque. The Vasco delegation arrived in the city of Santa Catarina at the beginning of the night of this Friday with a party of some fans both at the airport and at the hotel.

Brusque and Vasco face each other on Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Estádio Augusto Bauer, in Brusque. The game is valid for the 28th round of the Brasileirão Serie B.

For this match, coach Emílio Faro will have three absences for different reasons: right-back Léo Matos is suspended, striker Raniel is still recovering from injury and midfielder Nenê was spared due to the exhausting sequence of matches.

Vasco is currently third in Serie B, with 45 points. It is four away from Londrina, which is fifth. Among them is Grêmio, which has 44 points. Brusque fights against relegation and is in 16th place, with 28 points.

