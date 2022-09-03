Video games are crisis proof. Or were – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

In 1983, the game market nearly sank. There were too many companies producing games, which were released in droves without actually having enough public to receive them. The result was shelves full of stranded products. The damage was such that countless cartridges were dumped in a landfill in New Mexico, in the United States.

Tecnocast 257 – How will the games market react to the recession?

The 1983 crash taught the video game industry several lessons. So much so that, since then, there has not been another major crisis in the sector. Quite the contrary: the performance of the gaming market is usually good even in times of economic crisis. The maxim was even created that this is an industry recession proof.

But recessions happen from time to time. And, according to economists, we are on the verge of another one (including the United States, technically, may have already arrived there). Games, therefore, will have to prove their strength once again in the midst of an economic slowdown.

But recessions are not the same, and each poses unique challenges. And there are those who bet that the coming recession will hit video games harder than the previous ones.

Before getting into that discussion, however, it’s worth understanding the game industry’s positive track record amid crises.

Where does this “recession-proof” story come from?

After the crisis in the 1980s, the gaming market experienced a wave of growth over the next two decades. According to analyst Rob Fahey of GamesIndustry.biz, this can be attributed to the frequent renewal of the public. If in the beginning video games were sold as entertainment for teenage boys, this profile has expanded more and more over the years.

It became more accepted for older people to play, and not just the young crowd. In addition, the female audience has become more contemplated by the industry. The habit of gambling has become a very comprehensive form of entertainment. Playing was for everyone, and the industry responded with games capable of dialoguing with diverse audiences.

The value of games also enters this equation. In the US, games tend to be cheap compared to other forms of entertainment. Even the more expensive AAA games can be considered an interesting investment. After all, the experience they provide can last for weeks, maybe months. Much more than a trip to the movies or a vacation trip. By comparison, gaming can be a cheap hobby.

With a constantly expanding audience (quite different from the 1983 scenario) and delivering a product whose value was seen as advantageous, the industry strengthened. Does this mean that video games have become a crisis-proof industry? Rob Fahey explains the situation as follows:

(…) “recession-proof” is a misnomer; it’s not that the gaming business was immune to the effects of the recession, but that it was growing so fast that even a recession couldn’t offset the growth enough to push it into negative numbers.

This is a slight exaggeration, therefore, to describe the gaming industry as recession-proof; however, its performance during crises showed that the sector managed to do well when things went wrong.

A more than consolidated audience

Soaring inflation around the world, damage to production chains caused by the pandemic, the war between Russia and Ukraine messing with trade between countries. These are some of the elements that make up the recession that is approaching (or that is already here, depending on who analyzes it).

What makes this crisis more worrisome than others the video game industry has been through? The first point to be considered, according to Fahey, is the market’s ability to generate more public. The meteoric growth that took place in the past decades has slowed to a much more controlled pace. Games are already in the mainstream; It’s natural that the public doesn’t have as much room to grow anymore.

It is also necessary to consider that the favorable scenario brought about by the pandemic – stuck at home, many have inserted games into their routines – is falling apart. With the advance in vaccination and the return to face-to-face activities, the market is already showing signs of deceleration, with several companies in the sector reporting numbers below expectations.

Thinking twice about spending

Another point raised is the drop in purchasing power. Economic downturns usually bring with them increases in the most essential products, such as food items. In our context, we can also put fuel on the bill. It’s a context in which people reevaluate their spending – and here’s where the danger for video games, which could be considered a superfluous expense.

Here, too, the constant spending model that is used by many players in the sector weighs in: games with DLCs and separate content, where the consumer needs it. Continue spending after purchasing the initial product. Or mobile games where you literally have to pay to win. It is difficult to justify expenses like these when it is necessary to save.

In addition, inflation can lead to an increase in the value of games as well. Not to mention the consoles. Sony has already announced that Playstation 5 will have a readjustment in some markets, for example. And AAA games can deliver months of entertainment, but even so, R$350.00 in a launch can weigh a lot on the monthly budget.

In this sense, the age range of the players counts a lot, as Fahey argues:

As much as the gaming audience has aged, the most engaged parts of that audience (…) tend to be younger male consumers, and in most countries this group has seen its earnings stagnate at best, which means that now are decreasing dramatically in real terms. A price increase will be difficult to sell to this audience.

Does this mean that video games will lose their “defences” against the recession? Not necessarily. But analysts like Fahey are betting that this time, the blow to the industry will be more blunt. It all depends on how she’s going to use the experience she’s accumulated since 1983 to navigate the difficult times ahead.

But what about subscription services? And the mobile?

