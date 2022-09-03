We are all Serena’s heirs – 09/03/2022

One of the most beautiful things I’ve read about Serena Williams was about her relationship with tennis player Naomi Osaka, also black, also victorious. She said: Naomi is not Serena’s competitor, she is her legacy.

Contrary to what the myth preaches that for centuries has served to maintain patriarchy, sisterhood, union, companionship among women is enormous. It is what guarantees our survival, financial, emotional, literal.

Every time a woman ascends to the top, she carries all of us with her. It opens doors for all of us. It makes it harder for the world to deny our qualities.

When this woman is black, confident, mother, undeniably strong – in every way -, and is consolidated as the best of all time in a profoundly racist, sexist, classist universe, then her importance multiplies.

How to tell a little black girl that her ambition must have limits when she meets Serena Williams, Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Nina Simone, Rihanna, Djamila Ribeiro, Iza, Taís Araújo, Marta?

Society will try to stop it, of course. It will erect barriers, create the most diverse and apparently insurmountable obstacles, try to convince her that her potency, the one she knows exists, that pulsates in her bowels, that she is nothing more than fragility. That she doesn’t need all that. That any small victory is already progress. That she doesn’t have that value. “Be content because you’ve achieved enough.”

Then she will look up to Serena Williams, the greatest of all time. She’ll look for role models to look up to and find sisters who are rich, powerful, queens all over the place. Sisters who trampled boundaries. And she will be his heir. She will be her legacy.

She will walk stronger knowing that her limits were never internal. She will know that the journey can be unfairly hard, but that she will never walk alone.

Emicida wrote that “Everything, everything, everything, everything we have is us”. And we have Serena. We are unstoppable. Never doubt.