what Brazilians are searching for in the search engine

Elections have been receiving attention from technology companies that work directly with data, seeking to provide an answer to some phenomena, such as the choice of vote. From concepts such as democracy and rights, searches continue to rise in relation to the economy, environment, security, health and education. This demonstrates that the people are more inclined to identify the proposals that manage to solve, at some level, the failures of society.

See too: Google denounces father for taking picture of sick son and sending it to the doctor; see justification

Google Trends Report

Brazil was not left out of the analysis made by some specialists based on the activities of the Google, seeking to show the main doubts involving the electoral process. The survey has been carried out since 2004 and always reflects the choices and potential of candidates for the presidency and other executive positions. The 2022 version brings to light how much the internet has gained prominence in recent years, as an information vehicle and engagement platform.

instrument of democracy

In an unprecedented way, the function of this new document is to compile the most important issues for Brazilians in the last 18 years, resulting in a grouping of valuable data. Understanding what others are looking at online facilitates the public authorities’ perception of what needs to be done. For example, when noticing a large number of searches related to a one-time criticism about transportation, one can verify an urgency.

What are Brazilians talking about?

In the same way that the virtual space expands the voice of consumers, the same happens with citizens, equipped with social networks, websites and other functionalities. In August 2019, research in the Google using the term “vacancy” and “employment” appeared with recurrence, present in the unemployment agenda, deepened by the crisis. In the period of the pandemic, “headaches”, “symptoms” and “flu” came to represent a large part of searches, according to the algorithm.