what is and how to use the trend

I confess that I’m more looking forward to the movie Barbie, premiered by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, scheduled for July 2023, than the trend called Barbiecore that has been heavily advertised.

Inspired by the most famous and fashionista doll in the world (and which I confess accompanied me throughout my childhood), Barbiecore is the name of the aesthetic that has been long awaited, especially by generation Z.

According to Business Insider, “Barbiecore is a fun trend in hot pink. A statement on the moods of the post-pandemic world that has been rejecting old standards of beauty and challenging stereotypes of femininity.”

In fact, the aesthetic was already being awaited after Valentino’s Winter 2022 collection show, where color reigned supreme and generated an increase in searches for pink items, for example, 970% more in searches for pink mini dresses and 682% in pink mayo – which clearly reflects the consumption intention.

The trend is mainly defined by all-pink and very feminine looks – in a way even exaggerated – with some pieces making an absolute presence, such as: chunky high-heeled sandals, leather pieces, miniskirts, minidresses, accessories such as scarves and hats.

So far everything is beautiful and inspiring, but what about everyday life? Can’t all that pink bring a childishness to the look?

Yes you can! After all, color is the element with the greatest impact on the image, and we inevitably associate the color pink with something romantic, delicate, fragile and childlike. But color alone does not determine the whole message. And I need to think about the math of the look, that is, color + modeling + details + combinations and so on.

Without a doubt, we will have very charming collections for the summer and of course we can adapt the trend to our own style and image that we would like to convey.