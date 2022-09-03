Where to watch, schedule and lineups

Red Bull Bragantino has a tough task ahead of them starting at 19:00 (Brasília time). The leader Palmeiras, despite being able to select a partially reserve team, goes to Nabi Abi Chedid to seek victory and ensure the maintenance of his advantage in the leadership of the tournament.

The home team, on the other hand, lives a year well below expectations. Massa Bruta simply went through the month of August without winning a single victory and is in the middle of the table, fighting, at most, for a classification for the Copa Sudamericana.

Place and Time

The game at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista, starts at 19:00 (Brasília time)

where to watch

The game will be broadcast by Premiere (Pay per view) and can be followed in real time by UOL Score.

Arbitration

Referee: Raphael Claus – SP/Fifa

auxiliaries: Danilo Simon Manis – SP/Fifa and Rodrigo Henrique Correa – RJ/Fifa

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral – SP/Fifa

Possible lineups

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro. Technician: Maurício Barbieri

palm trees: Weverton; Mayke, Gómez, Murilo and Vanderlan (Piquerez); Danilo, Gabriel Menino, Bruno Tabata and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley (Dudu) and Flaco Lopez. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement:

Bragantino will not have Carlos Eduardo, who has a contract with Palmeiras.

Palmeiras will not have Jailson, who is still recovering from knee surgery, and Raphael Veiga, who sprained his right ankle.