Why is there no iPhone 9? Discover this mystery!

I bet you’ve found yourself trying to explain why there is no iPhone 9. After all, it doesn’t make much sense for Apple to launch devices from 5 to 14 in a row, but end up jumping between 8 and 10, doesn’t it? This is a subject that baffles even the most enthusiastic fan of the brand. Even after the release of 8 in 2017, all speculation already pointed to the arrival of the next number, which never happened.

See below why it was never released.

The arrival of the iPhone X

Even after the launch of the iPhone X (number 10 in Roman numerals), many specialized portals hit the launch button of an iPhone 9. This is because in addition to filling a sequential gap, it would serve as an intermediary for those looking for something more than the 8 , but nothing as advanced as X. To confirm the suspicions of these sites, indications of its existence were even found in some brand leaks.

For Apple executives, the iPhone X was not launched to close the technology gap from its predecessor. In fact, it practically created something new on the market, because in terms of quality there was no predecessor. That’s because there was nothing with the same features or functions when we talk about software and hardware, which ended up being considered the future of smartphones.

Why is there no iPhone 9?

Since the X and 8 were released in the same year and there was a giant technological leap between the two, Apple didn’t want customers to feel cheated with a model that fell in between. Therefore, the X and Xr ended up representing a new milestone for the company, which ended up using them to promote and point out to the market what was to come.

Thus, launching the 9 would only confuse its customers, making even the launch of the iPhone X less impactful in relation to the leap it achieved.

