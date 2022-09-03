Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Got Medical Certification

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are a celebrity couple. Kidman is known for her iconic roles in The hours, Moulin Rouge!and Big Lies while Urban is a country music singer. The two celebrities have been married since 2006, and in recent weeks, Kidman and Urban have decided to certify in first aid and emergency medical care.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman became medically certified

On August 17, Kidman shared a photo on her Instagram announcing that she, along with her immediate family, had made the decision to become medically certified.

In the photo, Kidman poses wearing a white shirt and jeans as she holds her certification card over her face.

Kidman captioned the photo:

“CPR, AED and basic first aid are invaluable skills to learn as they allow you to provide medical care until emergency medical services arrive. My family and I got certified last week because you never know when an emergency will occur and who will be affected. #CPR Choose.”

With this certification, Kidman and Urban are certified to provide first aid and CPR. They are also certified to use an automated external defibrillator on a person in cardiac arrest.

Fans shared their thoughts on the celebrity couple being medically certified

After Kidman posted the photo of her certification on Instagram, fans of the actress commented on the post applauding Kidman and Urban.

“Thanks for getting the word out! It is very important to be trained,” commented one Instagram user.

Another Instagram user commented, “So many beneficial skills!”

One fan wrote on Instagram: “Nicole this is very commendable of you, Keith and your daughters being certified in CPR.”

“What a great initiative. One day someone won’t just be honored. They will be grateful for you,” wrote one Instagram user.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Visit a Children’s Hospital

Urban and Kidman were married in 2006 and together they have two daughters. Kidman also has two children, both adults now, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Getting medical certification isn’t the only way Kidman and Urban are trying to give back to their community. On August 19, the couple visited Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Tennessee.

As part of their visit, Urban and Kidman participated in a question-and-answer session with the patients, and Urban also performed. The hospital’s official Instagram account shared clips of the celebrities’ visit.

The video’s Instagram caption reads, “We were so lucky to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visiting us yesterday at Seacrest Studios. Thank you for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!”

According to Today, Kidman and Urban’s visit “took place at one of the Seacrest Studios, non-profit broadcast media centers founded by Ryan Seacrest. Currently, the non-profit organization has 11 locations in the United States and works to help adolescent patients in their healing processes, considering radio, television and new media as means of communication.”

Of course outside of their careers, Kidman and Urban are passionate about helping others in any way they can.

