Why The Queen of the South was canceled on Netflix

The fifth season of The Queen of the South arrived on Netflix and has already entered the Top 10 of the most watched series on the platform on this day. So the question remains: why was the series cancelled? We’ll see that now.

The decision came from USA Network, announcing the end of the show ahead of the final season premiere in April 2021.

Fans of the show were shocked when the announcement of the cancellation came, especially considering the show’s popularity on Streaming Giant.

Adapted from the book of the same name, A Rainha do Sul follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a poor woman who flees to the US after her boyfriend, a member of a drug cartel, is murdered.

With the drug ring behind her, Teresa ends up starting her own drug empire, becoming one of the richest women in the world, but with a constant target on her back.

The Queen of the South has drawn attention not only to the dangers of the narcotics trade, but to the misogynistic power structures that exist everywhere, including the world of organized crime.

Why was the series cancelled?

USA Network has never officially confirmed what we already know, but the fourth season of The Queen of the South reportedly saw a considerable drop of around 20% in viewership, despite the show still being the most-watched drama on the channel.

Season five showed an even bigger drop, proving the network’s likely fear that interest in the series was waning.

The ratings were definitely a big influence in the show’s cancellation, but USA Network’s behind-the-scenes change is the most likely culprit.

USA Network only has a handful of active original dramas still on the channel’s roster. The network seems to be more interested in doing reality shows and picking up off-grid series like 9-1-1.

All five seasons of The Queen of the South are currently available to watch on Netflix.