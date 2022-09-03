With André, Tite sends the selection list for the last friendlies before the Cup

From Xerém to the world. The national team coach, Tite, made his last list of athletes before the World Cup. The announcement of the 26 players comes out next Friday, but the coach sent this Friday, according to the GE, the wide list with about 40 names to FIFA – which obeys the deadline of 15 days before the start of the period. of training sessions and games of the last FIFA date before the Cup. The pre-list requires the release of the summoned athletes.

Also according to the publication, the observation radar has at least 45 athletes, but there was also a keen eye for names that emerge in Brazilian football, such as the steering wheel Andrewfrom Fluminense – even though it is a very well defined position in the Selection, with Casemiro and Fabinho, the commission continues on the mission of monitoring alternatives.

Across Europe, the commission followed games and kept in touch with at least 15 athletes. He went to Madrid to see Felipe’s Atlético de Madrid, Renan Lodi (he was later loaned) and Benfica’s Matheus Cunha, who still didn’t have Lucas Verissimo, but has Gilberto and David Neres, from Juventus and Roma, from the sides. Danilo (who plays as a defender in the last two rounds), Alex Sandro and defenders Bremer (Juve) and Ibañez (Roma), Arsenal, Gabriel (Magalhães, Martinelli and Jesus), PSG’s Neymar and Marquinhos against Monaco, which has the sides Caio Henrique and Vanderson, suspended in the tie that Tite himself followed at the Parque dos Príncipes.