With Marcelo Ramos and Oséas, Caravana do Cruzeiro is an attraction in Divinópolis this weekend | midwest forest area

In order to get closer to fans from the countryside, the Caravan do Cruzeiro will be an attraction in Divinópolis this weekend. The customized truck, which has been circulating in several regions of Minas Gerais, will be parked in the parking lot of the Rodoviária (Avenida JK, 1361, Bom Pastor), this Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm (check the schedule at the end of the report). The blue cart arrived in the city on Friday afternoon.
The party starts on Saturday, when Cruzeirenses will be able to take pictures with former strikers Marcelo Ramos, multi-champion for the club, and Oséas who, like Marcelo, won the Copa do Brasil for the celestial team. The Raposão and the Raposinho, Cruzeiro mascots,. will also be present.
On Sunday, Cruzeiro residents will be able to watch the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma at 4 pm on the big screen of the cart. Inside the vehicle, fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with cups and the club mascot.
To enter the trailer, it is necessary to make a previous registration on the site (click here to register). 5 Star members do not need to register and have priority access.
Caravan do Cruzeiro will be in Divinópolis this weekend — Photo: Reproduction/Cruzeiro Esporte Clube
To take advantage of the arrival of the caravan, the organized crowd of Cruzeiro in Divinópolis will make a motorcade on Saturday, starting at 11 am, with concentration at the end of Rua Pitangui, in the District Market.
The Cruzeiro Caravan started its journey in the interior of the state in August and has already passed through Prudente de Morais and Conselheiro Lafaiete. After leaving Divinópolis, the truck already has a scheduled stop in Montes Claros and Itabira.
The city with the highest engagement at the end of the first season of the project will receive a visit from Ronaldo Fenômeno.
See the event schedule
- 10 am – Opening, with the beginning of the experiments, photos with the glasses and opening of the store
- 3 pm – Presence of Fox and Little Fox
- 4 pm – Closing of the queue, with photos next to Raposão and Raposinho
- 16:30 am – End of photo shoot
- 5 pm – Presence of former strikers Marcelo Ramos and Oséas
- 7 pm – Queue closure, with photos next to players, cups and in the store
- 7:30 pm – End of photo shoot
- 8 pm – End of the first day
- 10 am – Opening
- 4 pm – Transmission of Cruzeiro and Criciúma, for the 28th round of Serie B
- 8 pm – Closing