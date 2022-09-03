Wonder Woman 3 | Euphoria actress could be Wonder Girl in the movie

Disclosure

Still with few details about Wonder Woman 3, several rumors are coming out, and the big news at the moment is that the heroine Donna Troy, also known as Wonder Girl, may be present in the film.

According to Reddit rumor, the actress Alexa Demie Dever plays the heroine Donna Troy in the new Wonder Woman movie, played by Gal Gadot. The 31-year-old American actress is best known for playing the character Maddy Perez in the HBO series Euphoria.

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by the actress or Warner Bros., but it is said by several portals that it is possible to introduce the heroine Donna Troy in the DC universe. And there are still rumors that Nubia will also be in the plot, as well as the villain Circe.

More about the heroine Wonder Girl

In the comics, Donna Troy is an Amazon warrior and the younger sister of Wonder Woman Diana Prince. As Wonder Girl, she was one of the founders of the Teen Titans. The young heroine has also taken on the mantle of Wonder Woman when Diana disappeared following Infinite Crisis.

wonder woman 3 does not yet have a release date. The film will have the return of Gal Gadot in the title character and director Patty Jenkins.

