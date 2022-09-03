“You can throw away BRL 39 million”; Palmeiras ‘chooses’ 2 interested parties who do not want to negotiate Endrick

Due to some details that will be necessary in case of negotiation, the board should avoid having contact in Verdão

O palm trees does not hide that he is 100% focused on the competitions that lie ahead, because there are still real chances of winning the title. The team led by Abel Ferreira comes from results below expectations, but knows the potential and can easily win again, start a sequence and return to moments of glory.

For the Brasileirão, the intention is not to lose more points to continue with “fat” in the lead, even because Flamengo has been growing in the competition and has reduced the difference to 7 points. Verdão will play next Saturday (3), at 7pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home,being solely and exclusively the 3 points.

Away from the pitch, the board is also concerned and striving for this season, but he is already starting to think about matters concerning the future. One of the main ones is about endrickwhich is constantly cited by the European press as a future target for Barcelona and Real Madrid, Spain’s giants.

However, according to Globo Esporte, Alviverde does not want to negotiate its great jewel of the moment with the Spanish market due to a tax issue. The country’s Revenue charges a fee of 15% on top of the gross value of transfers from Brazilian teams, being the only one that charges this “fee”, something that has been happening for a few years.

In that line, If the Palmeiras board of directors accepts a proposal from one of the aforementioned, around 50 million euros (R$ 259.6 million), for example, 7.5 million euros (R$ 39 million) would go to the Spanish Revenue , that is, they would be “thrown away”. Knowing this, it would be extremely advantageous to accept a lower offer, of 45 million euros (R$ 233.6 million), from teams in other markets, such as France or England.