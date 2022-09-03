Young House of the Dragon actors will appear as stars

Matt Smith is one of the most famous actors on HBO’s “House of the Dragon”.

He starred in “Doctor Who”, “The Crown” and many other great projects during his career.

Smith told Insider that he thinks his junior colleagues on “House of the Dragon” will appear as stars.

Loading Something is being loaded.

Matt Smith39, is one of the hottest new stars in the HBO “House of the Dragon” Series. His TV career has included megabytes like “Doctor Who” and “The Crown,” while many of his new stars are younger actors who look ready to take a big break.

“A lot of young actors are going to come out as stars, I think,” Smith said during a roundtable interview with Insider, Popsugar and Metacritic ahead of the premiere of “House of the Dragon.”

In particular, Smith’s character Daemon Targaryen shared several key scenes with Milly Alcock – the 22-year-old Aussie playing the younger version of Rinera Targaryen (the devil’s niece).

Both Alcock and Emily Carey (who plays the mini version of Alicent Hightower) playing teenagers versus older actors like Smith. “Game of Thrones” has a similar dynamic, with Sean Bean starring as Ned Stark alongside several younger actors who got their big break from the HBO series.

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were in their early twenties when “Game of Thrones” began, and others, like Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, were much younger.

Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra in the first episode of “House of the Dragon” on HBO. HBO

Smith said the “House of the Dragon” photography included long shots and there were plenty of opportunities to play with stars like Fabian Frankl (the 28-year-old actor who plays Sir Kriston Cole).

“But I will say that the cast came together and there was a great sense of companionship,” he said. “We laugh our butts off because you have to – even if it was just laughing at Fabian trying to sit in the armor. He gave me that joy every day. Poor Fabian. God bless you. He was in the armor all the time and it’s not easy, but there were some great personalities in that group.”

Smith concluded by saying that there were “great performances” in those long days, especially from his superstars like Alcock.

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” air Sundays on HBO at 9pm. To learn more about the new series, read our review here for the best details you might have missed in the latest episode.