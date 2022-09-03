Zé Vaqueiro’s house

Eliana shows today in her program the visit she made to the house of singer Zé Vaqueiro. He opened up his intimacy with his family and recalled the difficult times before fame and even tasted the dreaded “Surprise Menu”. It’s on SBT, starting at 3:45 pm.

Photograph: Dira Paes, Ivete Sangalo and Mumuzinho / Fábio Rocha-RG

Mumuzinho in “Popcorn”

This afternoon at Globo, Veveta welcomes in his “Pipoca da Ivete”, the singer Mumuzinho who performs with the song “Eu Mereço Ser Feliz” along with Mainha. The singer also participates in “Jogo do Sofá” alongside Dira Paes, Filó from “Pantanal”, Ary Fontoura and Érika Januza.

hit series

“Grey’s Anatomy” is a highly successful series and prepares for the 6th of October for the premiere of its 19th season on ABC in the United States. Fans of the production liked the news, at the same time regretted a novelty. Actress Ellen Pompeo who plays the protagonist Meredith Gray had her participation reduced and so will not appear in every episode, but will continue as producer and narrator.

more and more sure

Romance speculation between Jade Picon and Gabriel Medina has gained the spotlight again. It’s just that they appear together on video dancing and in an intimate atmosphere. There are already people swearing that it’s romance. And there’s more, in the publication, Jade and Gabriel exchange a peck.

New song

Singer and songwriter Luthuly does not deny Brazilianness in his compositions, carrying strong characteristics of national artists. Immersed in research for new sounds, Luthuly released his new single “Meu Bem”, which can now be heard on all audio platforms. The track, which features the production of Nave – responsible for hits by names such as Emicida, Marcelo D2, Flora Matos and Criolo – is the first of the carioca artist’s next EP and also comes with a music video with an elegant and minimalist aesthetic, now available. on Youtube.

normal people

The model Mariana Goldfarb said that she and her husband, actor Cauã Reymond, have personally taken care of the maintenance of the house where they live. They share household chores.

Powerful

Cristiano Ronaldo has a fabulous collection of cars. Among them a Bugatti Centodieci, whose value is estimated at fifty million reais and there are only ten copies of the same in the world.

Careful

Hugo Moura, husband of Deborah Secco, does not hide that he is careful with his body. The actor often resorts to lymphatic drainage massage to detoxify and ensure well-being.

natureba

Those who live with Sophia Raia, daughter of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari, say that she is very careful with her health and beauty. She consumes only natural cosmetics, both for skin care and makeup, and also doesn’t neglect her diet while maintaining an exercise routine.

opening the heart

Paul McCartney said it was “quite painful” that he was accused of being responsible for the end of “The Beatles”. And he cited the “fake news” of that time stating that the group had its internal disputes like any family.

TV Test – 08/07/2022

Photo: Tarcísio Meira / Carol Chediak-RG

1) Tide was the character of the late Tarcísio Meira in which of these productions?

a) “Love of Life”

b) “Pages of Life”

c) “Two-Face”

d) “The Favourite”

2) What is the name of Giovanna Antonelli and Murilo Benício’s son?

a) Augustus

b) Mark Antony

c) Pietro

d) Amadeo

3) In which of these films did Camila Pitanga and Maria Fernanda Cândido act together?

a) “The Colonel and the Werewolf”

b) “Carandiru”

c) “Bellini and the Sphinx”

d) “Silver Salt”

4) In which of these novels, Gabriel Braga Nunes and Christine Fernandes made a romantic couple?

a) “Floribella”

b) “The Rich Cry Too”

c) “These Women”

d) “Soul Mate”

5) Which of these actors played the character Feitosa in the soap opera “América”?

a) Anderson Muller

b) Ailton Graça

c) Walter Breda

d) Duda Nagle

(Answers: 1-b / 2-c / 3-d / 4-c / 5-b)

Horoscope – 08/07/2022

By Geremy Altins

Aries

The mood with the better half will be harmonious. The feeling and intimacy deepen, ensuring a solid and very promising relationship. Good health and peace for this period.

Bull

Be a little wary of news, even if they are favorable to you. Exceptional day for love and marriage life. Actual benefit factor.

Twins

Excellent day to solve a financial problem. You may receive an invitation from an influential person in your professional field. Know how to evaluate if it will be good for you.

Cancer

Some prudence will be highly advisable, as it will rule out the possibility of getting lost in small business or other matters. Beneficial influences.

Lion

If today you have some disturbances, know that tomorrow will be a better day. So take it easy in making important decisions. Act with diplomacy and have a lighter life.

Virgin

Happy period with many news and attractions, especially in sentimental and personal matters. Your work will bring good results as well as business and new friendships.

Lb

Remember that defects do not hurt when there is a desire to change. One more reminder for you: if you want to reach the highest point, start with the lowest.

Scorpion

Indications that you will be able to obtain the most favorable results at work, in the financial, social and love sectors. Enjoy. Intimate peace. Good to enjoy a movie.

Sagittarius

Avoid friction with anyone so as not to create enemies, declared or hidden. Favorable flow for romance, work, love, home and family. Act honestly for everything to work out.

Capricorn

Loving, sentimental happiness and a lot of success in the work you perform. Good relationship with family and friends. Know how to take advantage of the opportunities that are coming.

Aquarium

Speak little and listen. Be cautious in the field of business, and do not reveal your ideas to anyone. Good, however, to spend a few relaxed hours of fun and entertainment.

Fish

Your mind must be an instrument of work and peace, in favor of all. Trust is always a positive attitude when you know the value of what you trust.

Novels – 08/07/2022

There is no display.

Movies – 08/07/2022

(Film schedule is subject to change without notice)

Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio

(Fast Five) 12:20 p.m., on Globo, USA, 2011. Directed by Justin Lin. With Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky;Gal Gadot, Joaquim De Almeida, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Ludacris, Paul Walker, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson. Dom and Brian continue on the run from the police, and this time, they hide in Rio de Janeiro. They will have to carry out one last mission in the city and, for that, they will gather a team of super pilots.

Danger by Order

(Premium Rush) 1:30 pm, on Record, USA, 2012. Directed by David Koepp. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dania Ramirez, Kym Perfetto, Anthony Chisholm, Ashley Austin Morris, Wolé Parks. Wilee loves to cycle and makes a living as a delivery boy on the streets of New York. Used to the stress and dangers of the profession, he just didn’t imagine that a new order, one of those with a short deadline to be delivered, would be the target of the covetousness of a corrupt police officer. Now, fulfilling the mission has become more than a matter of time, it has become a matter of life and death.

The King and the Trapalhões

(The King and the Trapalhões) 00:00, on SBT, Brazil, 1985. Directed by Adriano Stuart. With Renato Aragão, Dedé Santana, Mussum, Zacarias, Mário Cardoso. In ancient Baghdad, Amad, a young crown prince, is taken prisoner by the evil Jafar. In the fight to regain his throne, he enlists the help of four bumbling adventurers (Abel, Abil, Abol and Abul), who will guide him in his escape through the desert.

Tomb Raider: Inception

(Tomb Raider) 00:10, on Globo, USA, 2018. Directed by Roar Uthaug. With Walton Goggins, Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu. 21-year-old Lara Croft makes her living delivering bicycles through the streets of London, refusing to take over the global company of her missing father seven years ago, an idea she refuses to accept. Trying to unravel her father’s disappearance, she decides to drop everything to go to the last place he was and starts a dangerous adventure on a Japanese island.

The 13th Warrior

(The 13th Warrior) 2:10 am, on Globo, USA, 1999. Directed by Michael – Tiernan, John McCrichton. With Antonio Banderas, Vladimir Kulich, Omar Sharif, Diane Venora. In 922, Ahmed Ibn Fahdlan, an Arab poet and courtier, made the mistake of falling in love with a beautiful woman who belonged to another man. Her jealous husband complained to the caliph, who then appointed Ahmed ambassador to the land of Tossuk Vlad, a region far to the north. In effect, Ahmed was expelled from his home and everything he knew. For several months, Ahmed crossed the lands of the barbarians by camel and accompanied by Melchisidek, an old friend of his father’s, he walked through the land of the Oghuz, the Azeris and the Bulgarians to the lands of the Tartars, where he was attacked by a group that ended up giving up. of the loot, after seeing ships with Vikings. Ibn Fahdlan is intimidated by Viking customs: brutal sexuality, carelessness with cleanliness, cold-blooded human sacrifice. Until Ahmed learns a terrifying truth: he was chosen to fight the wendol, a terror that kills Vikings and devours them, for a seer decided that thirteen warriors should fight these terrible enemies, but the thirteenth could not be a man of the north. Thus, Ibn Fadlan finds himself fighting alongside the Vikings in a struggle that is unlikely to be won by them.