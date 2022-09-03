Zinho reveals if he would start Endrick against Red Bull Bragantino

Credit: Reproduction / ESPN and Fabio Menotti / Palmeiras | Editing: Torcedores.com

Former player Zinho commented on the possibility of young forward Endrick, 16, to have his debut for Palmeiras promoted today (3), at 19:00, in the Brasileirão. In this round, Verdão faces Red Bull Bragantino away from home to try to keep the lead in the competition and, for that, they may have some changes in the team.

If it depended on the fans and the expectation generated around the jewel of the club’s basic categories, Abel Ferreira would already select him as a starter at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium. However, without being shaken by the passionate side of the stands, the Portuguese coach prefers to be cautious with his athlete.

The behind-the-scenes information from Palmeiras shows that the long-awaited first opportunity for Endrick will only come out of paper in the next round, against Juventude. The meeting is scheduled for next Saturday (10th) and will have Allianz Parque, home of Alviverde, as the main differential that would facilitate the star’s debut.

Zinho would leave Endrick on the bench at Palmeiras

Commentator Zinho, from ESPN channels, followed the same line as what is studied by Abel Ferreira’s commission and said that he would not put the striker in the team for today’s match. For the former player, the priority for the position against Red Bull Bragantino is the Uruguayan Flaco López, leaving the youngster in reserve.

“Endrick is having a great time at the under-20s, but he has to be careful that the impact of his debut is the best possible for him.” Currently, the jewel of Palmeiras is classified for the final of the Brasileirão of the base category after unbalanced with goals in the first and in front of Athletico-PR in the semifinals.