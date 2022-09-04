007: Léa Seydoux teases fans with return to new Bond

Daniel Craig ended his cycle as James Bond in 007: No Time to Die (2021), but that does not mean that other actors who accompanied him are prevented from returning in the next films in the franchise. The French Léa Seydoux, who debuted in 007 Contra Specter (2015), provoked fans by hinting that her Madeleine Swann may return in the future. “Who knows?” she trailed off.

“After all, I’m still alive. It was James who died, not me. So who knows? Maybe I’ll come back,” she told Deadline during the Telluride Film Festival. The secret agent, it is worth remembering, sacrificed himself to save the lives of Madeleine and little Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet), who he had just discovered was her daughter.

“Seriously for a moment, Madeleine leaves with their daughter at the very end because James saved them. We’re going to have a new Bond because Daniel Craig’s is dead, but who’s to say Madeleine won’t come back?”, said Léa Seydoux.

The actress admitted, however, that she won’t hear about her future in the 007 franchise until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson decide who will be the new interpreter of the most famous secret agent in the world. In June, the head of the franchise revealed that the search for the actor who will take on the mantle had not even begun.

“We’re working out where to go with him, we’re discussing it. There’s no script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie. Because it’s actually a reinvention of Bond,” Barbara told Deadline. The strategy is to start production on the feature only in 2024, so there is still time for such an important choice.

In British bookmakers, the public favorite to take on the role is Henry Cavill. But Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page are also highly rated and offer a dose of diversity for the character. Other suggested names are Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Aidan Turner, Luke Evans, Jamie Dornan and even Lashana Lynch, who became the new 007 in No Time to Die. Who would you like to see as the next James Bond?