10 best comic-related content creators to follow on TikTok

There’s something for everyone on TikTok, including comic-related stuff. With TikTok rising to one of the biggest social media platforms, it was inevitable that franchises like Marvel, DC, and even Dark Horse would have an audience on the platform.

Over the years, a number of TikTok content creators have emerged to provide videos focusing on all things comic-related. From discussing and applauding the latest comic book movie or show, to showing off your cosplays through fun videos, and even teaching your audience about the comics themselves, these content creators are for all the geeky viewers out there.

Livtasticnerd99

Livtasticnerd99 AKA Olivia Grace in her Ms. Knight

Also known as Olivia Grace, this TikTok creator is primarily about providing laughs through her very natural wit and charm. While she gives her opinions on Marvel movies and shows, her main focus is her Marvel-based sketches.

One of her most famous video series is about her as Tony Stark giving silly nicknames to characters and protocols, similar to the movies. Olivia also has several cosplay videos that often end up as humorous skits. Livtasticnerd99 is definitely a creator for dedicated Marvel fans.

Cumbermatch

It is likely that many have already seen this creator, especially during the weeks before and after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumbermatch is a cosplayer who has played other characters in the past, but his main draw is his various Doctor Strange costumes based on the comics, movies, and games.

He bears a strong resemblance to Benedict Cumberbatch, and as a result, Cumbermatch has gone viral for his Doctor Strange videos. He’s done a plethora of charming and hilarious skits as the character and even recorded his journey across the world going to the premieres of Multiverse Of Madness; even meeting Benedict and Elizabeth Olsen himself.

Mrlovewelllovestoday

Although he became famous as a Frankenstein and monster cosplayer, Mrlovewelllovestoday has also shown his appreciation for various DC and Marvel characters. He cosplayed Solomon Grundy the Penguin and Alfred Pennyworth, reenacting scenes from DC movies, shows and video games in delightful ways.

In addition to his cosplay videos, this creator also offers his views on different comic-related materials and details how he would portray the characters. His love for Alfred Pennyworth of the Bat-Family is shown through several videos and is one of the most fun to watch.

MrMARVELite

As the name might suggest, MrMARVELite is a huge fan of Marvel and its various forms of content. He’ll break down all the Marvel news coming out throughout the week, share his thoughts, and give his thoughts on movies, shows, and comics.

He’s not all Marvel, though; he recently made videos of the canceled Batgirl movie Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and even made some videos on the Obi wan Kenobi Series. He’s also a pretty positive creator who makes sure to denounce the toxic behavior of fans and other creators.

LisWonder

Similar to how Cumbermatch went viral for resembling Benedict Cumberbatch, LisWonder has gained a similar reputation for her uncanny resemblance to Gal Gadot, which she has displayed with various Wonder Woman cosplays on TikTok and other social media platforms.

With her TikToks, LisWonder has been using her cosplays in various trends and audios for fun. LisWonder also cast a positive light on each fandom, maintaining a bright smile and disposition in each video. She also took on cosplays of Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor, Jean Grey, Claire from Jurassic World and Angelica from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Rosstalkscomics

Simple and to the point, Rosstalkcomics does exactly what its username suggests: it talks about comics. It tells short stories from the comics in dramatic but fun ways that are also quite informative.

Their videos range from focusing on major comic book events to recounting the secret origins of certain characters across the multiverse. Ross’ eloquent voice makes it easy to miss and plenty of videos of him to learn about Marvel and DC lore.

samida monster

If one is looking for a creator that discusses all things comics and not just Marvel and DC, Samidemonster is one of the best choices out there. This funny and charming creator is a prime definition of a comic book collector who will analyze, divide and review multiple comics.

She has rated different comics, shows new comic book releases as well as merchandise, and gives comic book recommendations for certain demographic groups who aren’t sure which comics to buy. On top of all that, she’s also embraced cosplays like in a recent Constantine video.

Mr superhero

Another dedicated Marvel creator, Sir Superhero is a pure and delicious Marvel fanatic who knows the ins and outs of the massive universe. This knowledge allowed him to gain a following to explain obscure and/or bizarre Marvel characters and events from the comics.

These alone are works following Sir Superhero, but he has also shared these views on movies and shows, including Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love And Thunder and Moon Knight. He is a genuine and passionate creator who has even had his own comic book published and officially launched.

Amandajustvibin

Amanda Castrillo is an adorable female geek on TikTok who fights bullies in fandoms and social media, as well as providing plenty of smiles and laughs through her content. She has a lot of opinion videos about the latest Marvel and DC content, but this is just a small part of her videos; she’s also covered everything from Star Wars to Avatar: The Last Airbender.

However, Amandajustvibin has done plenty of skits to enjoy, including her love/hate relationship with a personified version of Marvel that is always a joy to watch. Similar to Cumbermatch, Amanda has gained a huge following by being invited to various Marvel project premieres.

ThePanda Redd

With a strong love for the character of Jason Todd, aka Red Hood, ThePandaRedd is a stellar content creator for DC fandom. His skits with the Bat-Family, Bill The Henchman and Lord Death Man are enough to make anyone’s sides ache with laughter.

Panda has a strong relationship with his fans, which has resulted in many heartwarming unboxing videos. He will also give his views and hot views on Marvel and DC characters, movies, and other forms of media. One of his best series is his videos about characters from The Book of Pitiful Superheroes and breaking whether they are pitiful or not.