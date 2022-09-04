10 Horror Villains That Are Funnier Than Scary » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Audiences will see Michael Myers return in the next End of Halloween, and it looks like it’s going to be a particularly dark and ruthless ride for the notorious slasher villain. But while some icons like Michael and Jason are stoic and ultra-serious, that’s not the case for all horror movie villains. In fact, many are arguably more fun than scary.

For better or worse, some horror movie villains are preoccupied with making killer jokes or coming up with creative, if not fun, ways to kill their victims. And while slashers like Michael Myers are iconic, it can be a breath of fresh air to see a villain who can let loose and appear less intimidating or scary.

Captain Spaulding

Rob Zombie is known for his gruesome style and dirty characters, and may be one of the last grindhouse filmmakers of mainstream cinema. But his films also tend to be darkly funny, and no other character embodies Zombie’s unique kind of humor than Captain Spaulding (one of the main antagonists of the Firefly series).

An unholy clown, Spaulding is not without his terrifying moments. But he is much better remembered for his jovial nature and fun antics. A serial killer who enjoys life, Spaulding brings a comedic energy to a cast of repulsive characters and somehow manages to lighten the mood whenever he’s on screen.

the Gremlins

These little critters can bring chaos and chaos wherever they go, but it’s hard not to crack a smile as they do so. Although they start out as adorable, cuddly furballs, gremlins become the most mischievous creatures alive if fed after midnight.

while the original Gremlins it’s still a tense and scary movie (mainly because it was marketed to kids and because it received a PG-13 rating), adults can laugh a lot while watching the Gremlins go to the movies, get drunk and sing Christmas carols. Director Joe Dante loved these little infernals so much that he turned the sequel into a comedy designed solely to see the Gremlins have as much fun as possible.

Jack Torrance

despite some Brillant fans may not consider Jack Nicholson’s performance legendary, it’s not an insult to acknowledge how comical his portrayal is.

Between the famous improvised “Here’s Johnny” moment or the infamous “give me the baton” scene, Nicholson’s comedic timing becomes more and more apparent with each rewatch. While some critics accused Nicholson of overreacting at the time, many fans agree they underestimated him. He helped the glowin entertainment value, while bringing the character to life in a totally original way.

Patrick Bateman

While there were certainly elements of american psychopath that haven’t aged particularly well, one thing that has changed is the public’s perception of Christian Bale’s performance. Initially, people were so disgusted and shocked by Bateman’s repulsive actions and lifestyle at the time that it seems they are only now realizing just how hysterical Bale’s depiction is.

Although the public may have come to american psychopath for its yuppie-themed slasher fare, they remembered it for its sharp satire of the corporate lifestyle, and Partick Bateman embodies that perfectly. With his preoccupation with business cards and his obsession with Huey Lewis, it’s hard to deny the comic value behind all the vileness.

chop the top

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre was one of the most controversial and provocative horror films of the 1970s because of its macabre subject matter and equally macabre approach. But Tobe Hooper took a different approach to the sequel, embracing irreverent humor and crazy ultra-violence. In doing so, Hooper also introduced a new villain that perfectly matches the energy of the sequel: Chop Top.

A Vietnam vet with a metal plate on his head and a Sonny Bono wig to cover it, Chop Top instantly became known for being one of the most bizarre and eccentric villains found in a horror movie. While some fans missed the original’s serious, grounded style, they can’t deny that Chop Top wasn’t a blast to watch, or that Bill Moseley didn’t play it to perfection.

Jennifer

In another performance that was painfully misunderstood at the time, critics seemed too wrapped up in their contempt for Megan Fox to acknowledge the brilliant wit of her portrayal of the titular Jennifer, a popular high school girl turned man-eater. succubus

The comedy was sadly missed by audiences at the time, however, which is particularly shocking because Megan Fox’s deadpan performance has a comedic edge. Fox plays Jennifer as a “mean girl” who has a snarky comment and unimpressed eye roll to accompany every act of mischief. jennifer’s body is the definitive cult-classic dark comedy of its generation, and that’s partly down to Fox’s wickedly funny performance.

Killer clowns

No one compromises like these guys when these extraterrestrial harlequins arrive on Earth in a carnivelesque spaceship and wreak ironic havoc on the unsuspecting population. An homage to 1950s B-movies and alien invasion footage, Killer clown extracts as much entertainment value from its core premise as possible.

There are certainly many, many laughs with a hostile species that looks a lot like terrestrial jesters, amongst their popcorn guns and deadly shadow puppets. Some have accused the Killer Klowns of being “cheesy villains,” but these cornballs are still lethal predators. They just know how to turn every murder into an excellent opportunity for some physical jokes.

Freddy Krueger

while the original A Nightmare on Elm Street is a haunting and suspenseful slasher, audiences still enjoyed Freddy Krueger’s various jokes. In fact, audiences loved Krueger’s jokes so much that other sequels emphasized his jokes more and more. Per Freddy is deadhe looked more like a Loony Tunes character than a horror titan.

For better or worse, Freddy Krueger is as synonymous with creative and hilarious deaths as it is nightmares. Robert Englund always seemed up to the task of bringing a comic touch to the character. While many fans prefer the darker version of the character seen in sequels like new nightmareIt’s undeniable that Freddy Krueger has given some of the most iconic and quoteable lines in horror cinema.

the elf

Unlike Freddy Krueger, the Elf series has always leaned towards comedy and has not hidden it. At the very least, it’s hard to imagine a serious, dark creature about a murderous elf who kills his victims with pogo sticks and karts.

He could easily give Freddy Krueger a run for his money in the A-line department, and unlike most horror villains, the Leprechaun never felt the need to get dark or serious, giving him the freedom to show his colorful personality.

Chucky

It’s hard to think of another horror icon that’s as strong a force of personality as Chucky the killer doll. While the tone of the original Child’s play films are more serious than many of the sequels, Chucky’s sinister humor and gleefully homicidal character have been entirely consistent (with the possible exception of Child’s play redo).

While Chucky is easily one of the most genuinely evil characters in the horror genre, the filmmakers have wisely embraced the inherent humor of having a vulgar doll with a short temper. With his sharp lines, Chucky became immortal for the dark comedy of Don Mancini’s writing and the colorful voice performance of Brad Dourif.