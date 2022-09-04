11 bit studios decides it will no longer distribute games to Steam curators

The decision comes after complaints that many users abuse the system to resell games and create fake reviews.

Amid controversies over the misuse of activation keys by Steam curators, 11 bit studios revealed that it will no longer send games to creators in the category. The decision goes into effect this Friday (2) and comes as a result of recent allegations that many people were using the status to win games and resell them on sites like G2A.

According to the company, responsible for games like This War of Mine and Frostpunk, the attitude also based on his own experiences and those of other studios. “Most orders came from fake accounts used to collect and resell keys”, says a statement released by the developer and distributor.

She also stated that is not afraid that the loss of curator reviews will impact the promotion of their games. For her, the system implemented by Valve “does not seem to bring any value to the community” — in addition to creating its own titles, 11 bit studios also distributed titles such as moonlighter, south of the circle and Children of Morta.

Valve banned groups of curators from Steam

The company’s decision comes shortly after Valve began banning a number of curator profiles deemed illegitimate. despite deleted 20 groups from your platformthe company has not yet made any announcement about the incident, nor has it disclosed whether it plans any strategy to combat further abuses.

Steam curation system issues have been initially reported by Cowcatthe company responsible for the development of the game Brok the InvestiGator. Suspicious that many creators were reselling their games, she only sent keys with the title’s prologue – which helped identify curators who wrote negative reviews about their “full version”, even when they didn’t have access to it.

Steam curators emerged as a way to improve the platform’s review system, allowing recognized content creators to gain a voice. However, as it is an option open to all, it’s easy to use bots and fake accounts to create profiles with a fake audiencewhich are used to cash in on developers.







11 Bit Studios Announces Frostpunk 2 for PC

Developer promises an enhanced Frostpunk experience



…..

Source: Eurogamer, PC Gamer