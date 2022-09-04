3 Movies of Various Genres That Starred Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt has a extensive career and began to stand out with his role in The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

Currently, the actress has made several films of genres. varied and proves, with each job, that she is ready for whatever comes.



check out 3 productions where she went protagonist and which are completely different from each other.

1- The Girl on the Train

Rachel (Emily Blunt) leads a lonely life and enjoys creating stories for people she sees daily on the train. One day, Rachel labels a couple with the perfect life and ends up witnessing a crime involving these people and is in danger because of it.

2- Beyond the Mountains

Anthony (Jamie Dornan) and Rosemary (Emily Blunt) are in love, but their love is shaken by a territorial dispute. Their families own neighboring farms and live in dispute over land between the properties.

While the fight is not resolved, Anthony’s father threatens to remove him from the will if the relationship continues, placing his cousin Adam (Jon Hamm) as the true heir. Concerned about the situation and the family’s unhappiness, Rosemary’s mother tries to resolve the situation amicably with the neighbors.

3- A Quiet Place

A couple (played by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) have two children and they live in an isolated house. The family needs to remain completely silent and communicate through sign language. At the slightest sign of noise, a threat that stalks the house can attack.

By Isabella Procopio