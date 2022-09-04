5 tips to hide photos personal files inside your PHONE; step by step

Many people look for privacy on mobile, but few people know how they can actually do it. The good news is that there are several ways to prevent your photos from being seen by others inappropriately. So sorry for three ways to increase your phone privacy and prevent your files from being exposed. Also, know where your documents can be safely saved. Read the article and understand how it all works.

Hide photos in gallery

One of the best ways to protect your photos on your smartphone is to hide the files in your image gallery. On the iPhone, for example, users can do this by creating a new album and then transferring the photos to the “hidden” tab. It will be the last available album and only you will know where to find the hidden photos.

In addition, there are also some applications that can be used for this purpose. Always try to use those apps that require users’ passwords, so that your privacy is even stronger on your cell phone.

See too: Your cell phone may be being tracked by apps 24h: See how to DEACTIVATE!

Save photos to the cloud

With the technological revolution experienced by the digital age, it has become possible to archive photos in cloud applications. Google Drive, for example, is one of the best alternatives for this. Users can store documents and access them from any mobile device and from anywhere on the planet. Just access the website, create a folder and archive: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.docs&hl=pt_BR&gl=US.

The good thing about having this platform is that only users with a login and password can access the stored photos. In addition, it is also possible to share with others, if that is the purpose.

See too: Is it really possible to use WhatsApp ‘invisible’? See how it works!

Use browser mode

Another way to prevent data from being exposed is that you can also use the browser anonymously. This is so that the site does not track your journey on the internet, so that other people do not know what you are looking for and do not have access to confidential information, such as password, login, credit card, among others. In WhatsApp, an important function is the “invisible” mode that also allows you to use WhatsApp without letting your contacts know that you are online at that moment. It is a very worthwhile tool when it comes to privacy.