Abel Ferreira makes a mystery about Veiga’s replacement at Palmeiras and emphasizes confidence in Merentiel

O Palmeiras drew 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday (3), in a match for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. However, the club is also looking closely at the duel with Athletico-PR, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal, which will be played next Tuesday.



For the continental competition match, Abel Ferreira will not have midfielder Raphael Veiga available, as the player suffered a sprained ankle in the first leg, in Curitiba. The coach tested some athletes to replace him, but preferred to keep the final choice a secret.

– Let’s wait for Tuesday. It’s an important game and on Tuesday you’ll know who’s playing. I have said since the beginning of the year that we will have to test our physical limits. We will recover the players well, I believe we have the whole team to choose those who will guarantee us the best performance with the intention of going to the final – said the Portuguese at a press conference.

The coach has not played the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel for eight matches and has already claimed excessive shyness on the part of the athlete as one of the factors for him to have few minutes. Against Bragantino, the striker received an opportunity, entered the second half and scored the equalizing goal of the game.

– It’s not easy being a coach or a player. Player works to wait and have opportunity. Merentiel arrived, prepared himself. We have to give it time. He knows that we trust him, that I trust him. He came in to help and that’s what he did. A great goal, a great pass from Luan.

– For me, the most important thing is, when the player doesn’t play, he knows that the coach trusts him. He only has to do one thing: be prepared. I really like players who talk on the pitch, not those who talk outside. I hope that the players I put on the field give us answers – explained Abel.

The coach also highlighted the level of difficulty facing Red Bull Bragantino and made it clear that, for him, the goal is for Palmeiras to win the games at home and remain competitive abroad to continue well in the lead of the Brazilian Championship.

– Honestly, in the first half they scored two goals in two shots. Our team did not give up, we managed to score a goal before the break, and in the second half we risked more, we drew, we could have come back. But it’s very difficult to play here. We have come several times to face this coach, this team. It’s difficult. But we are not satisfied, the intention is to always win.

– We continue with our unbeaten record. This championship is a marathon, there are teams that lose more points at the beginning, others gain more, others in the middle. We have to continue on this journey: be very strong at home and always play away to win. When you can’t win, take points. At home we have to ‘stamp’ ours – he analyzed.

Despite the tie, Palmeiras remains leader in the Brasileirão, with 51 points conquered.