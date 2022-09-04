After leaving Grêmio, Roger Machado makes a decision about his future and can take over the Brazilian giant in 2023

Hired by Grêmio to replace Vagner Mancini, Roger Machado is free on the market again. The coach was fired after a sequence of three games without a win in Serie B, which even culminated in demonstrations by the tricolor crowd asking for the return of Renato Gaúcho.

The requests were accepted by the Grêmio board of directors, who, despite having paid for Roger’s stay, went back and announced the arrival of Renato. In this way, Roger, who already has polls to go back to work, already knows what he will do this season.

Roger defines his future and can take over Brazilian giant in 2023

According to the portal Torcedores.com, Roger does not plan to return to work this year, having defined, together with his staff, that he will remain with his family until the end of 2022, while he studies and plans the next step in his career.

However, the trend is that in 2023 the coach will return to work, making himself available to hear proposals from January, when he will have time to shape the squad of his future club in his own way, requesting the names he wants.

In addition to Grêmio, Roger also has spells at Juventude, Novo Hamburgo, Atlético Mineiro, Palmeiras, Bahia and Fluminense.

