after Real Madrid win, Rodrygo says he wants to start

Real Madrid has established itself as leader in the Spanish league standings. So far, he has only accumulated victories in his five league matches. Today, against Betis, the team won 2-1 with a special performance by Rodrygo, check out the interview.

Rodrygo’s statements

Brazilian striker Rodrygo was interviewed by Movistar after the game where he scored, and said: “three games away and now we are back at our stadium and I am very happy.

Later, when asked about the goal: “I’m very happy to be able to score, to help my team when we needed it, I’m coming back from an injury, and better every day, I see myself better than in the previous game and ready for the next one” .

The press also asked about his title, and said: “I always want to be a starter, I will continue training and continue to play well in the game, I know I have the capacity to be a starter. Fede is a star and can be a midfielder too.”

The Merengue team started the game with a goal from Vinícius Júnior in the 9th minute of the first half, in the confrontation at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, Betis equalized in the 17th minute with a goal by Canales. Finally, Rodrygo would come off the bench to be able to stamp the result of 2 to 1 in the 65th minute.

With the result, Real Madrid scored 12 points and is at the top of the Spanish league standings. In second place is their rival, Barcelona, ​​with 10 points, as they had a draw in the first confrontation.

The team’s next match from the Spanish capital is against Celtic on Tuesday (06) in the group stage of the Champions League. In La Liga, they will face Mallorca at home on Sunday (11) to try to keep their record of unbeaten record in the national championship.