After we cried with Anthony Hopkins’ “The Father”, here comes the emotional sequel, “The Son” – NiT

The play premiered in September 2012 at the Hébertot Theater in Paris. It would take two long years to get the right to an English translation and reach the British theater stages. In 2014, the piece signed by the Frenchman Florian Zeller exploded and was praised by most critics as “the piece of the year”.

From London’s West End to New York, it was a small step, interspersed with a television adaptation and then a French film production. Outside the circuit, few recognized Zeller’s name or even the play’s, “Le Père”, “The Father”.

In 2020, Hollywood did what it always does: it took the powerful family drama and gave it its twist. Zeller was not forgotten and was entitled to make his directorial debut. He was responsible for a luxury cast with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The rest of this story can be told in one sentence: a tremendous box office success, critical success and two Oscars in his pocket, one for Best Lead Actor and another for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Zeller, a prolific author and, apparently, a director, would not stop there. In his pocket he had “The Son”, “O Filho”, the play that premiered in France two years before the arrival of “O Pai” in cinema – and which is the final piece of a trilogy that is thus completed with “A Mãe” , launched in 2010 and which remains, until today, the only one that did not have the right to adapt.

If, for his first film, the Frenchman managed to fulfill his dream of hiring what is, for him, “the best living actor”, the new cast did not disappoint. The new production, which is expected to hit theaters sometime in November, features Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the lead roles, with the role of the son given to young actor Zen McGrath, the 20-year-old Australian who has enchanted critics — and Zeller he only met in person three days before filming began.

McGrath plays Nicholas, a 17-year-old whose mental health slowly deteriorates as the illness takes a toll on his family. His parents’ divorce (Dern and Jackman) and the latter’s new relationship with a new woman (Vanessa Kirby) serve as arguments for the young man, who shows them as causes for his problems.

The drama, similar to what happens in “O Pai”, addresses issues such as trauma and mental illness. He doesn’t hesitate to touch wounds and display depictions of a traumatic everyday life for everyone involved, with Zeller’s usual touch. “O Filho” is already nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, which runs until September 10.

Interestingly, or maybe not, who is returning is Anthony Hopkins, who has the right to a small role in the new Zeller film. “He was even the first person to read the script. As soon as we finished it, I sent it to him, because I respect his sensitivity. Of course he noticed that his character’s name was Anthony. It’s cute because it’s the complete opposite of the role he plays in ‘The Father’”, says the French author and director in an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”.

If “O Pai” originated from his personal experience with his grandfather’s dementia, Zeller confesses that in “O Filho” too, personal emotions are very present, although it does not contain any autobiographical traits. “It’s not my story in terms of characters or situations, but it has more to do with my emotions. It’s not because I want to tell my story, but more because I felt that there are a lot of people connected to these types of problems and I thought it was important to share these emotions.”

“It’s about what it means to be a father, a mother. Accept that sometimes we are powerless. This is part of the experience of being a parent. Sometimes love is not enough and that is something really difficult to accept”, he notes. “I couldn’t make another movie but this one.”

The central theme is also the depression that affects the main character. Zeller takes another approach and tries not to focus on causes, but on what they represent. “I think that’s the mental health problem. It’s a mystery. It is not possible to know exactly why it happens. It may seem like an injustice, but sometimes there are no explanations and it’s really nobody’s fault.”

If “O Pai” used dementia as a device to transport us to the film and its dramatic story, “O Filho” bets more on the “linearity” of its story. “Most of my pieces are built as if they were a labyrinth, but the only one that isn’t is precisely this one. It’s a very direct, very linear piece.”

Still without a release date in cinemas, the film will have, for these days, the first showing in Venice. And while critics prepare the notebook, one would expect that Zeller was also preparing the last chapter of the trilogy. “No, I’m not yet. I’m still in the son chapter, to be honest,” he confesses, before dropping the last clue. “It has crossed my mind.”