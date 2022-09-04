Alok responds to fan who had his cell phone burned by laser at Rock in Rio

Reproduction / Instagram Fan complains about Alok’s laser

One of the biggest attractions of Palco Mundo this Saturday (3), Alok’s show was received with great expectation by the public in the City of Rock. With a “multidimensional” scenario, the presentation had flames of fire and lasers that, on social networks, drew attention after a user published that he had his cell phone camera burned while trying to film the lights.

“Last photo before Alok’s laser burns my iPhone camera”, wrote internet user Rodrigo. With more than 56 thousand likes and 600 comments, the fear of having the device damaged started to be shared among those who intend to enjoy the upcoming shows of the festival.

This Sunday, the DJ commented on the post that went viral and asked: ‘Oxe, were you on the zipline?’ According to reports, the lasers pointed during the presentation are pointed upwards precisely to avoid this type of problem. After Alok’s comment, fans questioned the initial post and even suggested that the person had created a fic.

After Alok’s comment, Rodrigo took the opportunity to play with the DJ and ask for a new device: “Alok give me another iPhone! It could be your current one. Buy the 14.”

Yesterday, another profile tried to explain why this happens with phones: “Cameras have image and color capture sensors. (So), when the light that enters the sensor is too strong, there is a risk of burning or damaging the reading some colors in the image”, he published.

According to electronics company Sony, lasers can cause damage to cameras, including professional equipment. The recommendation is not to directly expose the lens to the light beams and, in the case of cameras, to leave a protection on the lens when there is an active laser nearby — even if the camera is turned off.