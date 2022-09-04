Amrica-MG X Coritiba – Superesportes

    END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Amrica-MG goes to halftime beating Coritiba.

  • 45
    1 time

    MORE 1! First half will go up to 46 minutes.

  • 44
    1 time

    Bruno Gomes risks the shot from outside the area and sends the ball to the left of the goal.

  • 43
    1 time

    Everaldo tries a throw to Felipe Almeida, but the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Muralha.

  • 42
    1 time

    Alef Manga tries another cross and Eder pushes away again.

  • 40
    1 time

    Everaldo launches Pedrinho in a counterattack from the right and, from the entrance of the area, finishes over the goal.

  • 39
    1 time

    Alef Manga crosses the low ball from the left wing and blocks it for a corner, still on the top post.

  • 38
    1 time

    Egdio takes a corner from the right side and Everaldo, on the second post, pushes away.

  • 37
    1 time

    Nathanael tries a cross from the right wing and Egdio blocks it for a corner.

  • 36
    1 time

    Egdio takes a free-kick from the midfielder straight to Matheus Cavichioli.

  • 35
    1 time

    Departure paralyzed for medical care for Porfrio.

  • 34
    1 time

    Bruno Gomes is silent from behind and lies on the lawn.

  • 33
    1 time

    Porfirio is shown the yellow card for a foul on Everaldo in midfield.

  • 32
    1 time

    America exchanges passes in midfield.

  • 31
    1 time

    Alef Manga cautioned with yellow card, for complaint.

  • 30
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! After the corner kick, Cceres heads the ball and Pedrinho, on the right side of the area, finishes for the net.

  • 29
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Marlon crosses the ball from the left, Everaldo catches the leftover at the second post, touches back to Henrique Almeida, but the finish is blocked by Castn.

  • 28
    1 time

    Matheusinho tries to launch Everaldo on the right, but Luciano Castn intercepts from the side.

  • 27
    1 time

    Egdio crosses the midfield line and is brought down by Marlon.

  • 26
    1 time

    Cceres wins the ball from the right wing and Castn clears it.

  • 25
    1 time

    der tries to throw Matheusinho through the left wing, but sends the ball straight through the baseline.

  • 24
    1 time

    Martinez takes the corner from the right side and Lucas Kal doesn’t get a good header on the first post.

  • 23
    1 time

    Everaldo takes the ball to the back line on the right and Porfirio blocks it for a corner.

  • 21
    1 time

    Nathanael holds the ball in midfield and is knocked down by Pedrinho.

  • 20
    1 time

    Departure stopped to attend to Matheus Cavichioli.

  • 19
    1 time

    DEFENDED!!! Maidana takes the corner from the right side, Coritiba’s defense pushes away and pulls a counterattack with Alef Manga, who carries it to the edge of the area and finishes for Cavichioli’s defense. referee points out an offside on the move.

  • 17
    1 time

    Alef Manga crosses the ball from the left and Martnez finishes in the middle of the area, which Matheus Cavichioli defends.

  • 16
    1 time

    DEFENDED!!! Martinez risks the kick from the entrance of the area and Wall falls in the right corner to make the defense.

  • 15
    1 time

    Marlon tries long ball into the area and Wall takes it.

  • 14
    1 time

    Pedrinho receives a pass on the left side of the area and finishes directly. Wall drops in the right corner and snaps.

  • 13
    1 time

    Lucas Kal tries to open the play to the right winger and Alef Manga intercepts.

  • 12
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida crosses the ball from the right, but Everaldo doesn’t catch up.

  • 11
    1 time

    Amrica-MG exchanges passes in the defense field, looking for spaces.

  • 10
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Henrique Almeida doesn’t let the ball go through the bottom line on the left wing and crosses low, but no one from Amrica-MG can finish.

  • 8
    1 time

    Pedrinho released on the right wing, but lets the ball go out the side.

  • 7
    1 time

    der commits a foul in the dispute with Adrin Martnez, in the America-MG field.

  • 6
    1 time

    Now it’s América-MG’s turn to try the shot with Lucas Kal from the edge of the area, but he sends the ball to the right of the goal.

  • 5
    1 time

    Egdio risks a submission from the left midfielder and Cavichioli makes the headline save.

  • 4
    1 time

    Emmanuel Martnez commits a foul in the dispute with Fabrcio Daniel in midfield.

  • 3
    1 time

    Amrica-MG presses from the left side.

  • two
    1 time

    Cceres crosses the ball from the right to the middle of the area and Chancellor drives away from the top.

  • 1
    1 time

    Marlon triggers Pedrinho on the left wing, Natanael manages to make the tackle and, in the rest, Marlon finishes from outside the area over the crossbar.

  • 0
    1 time

    The ball is rolling! The exit from Coritiba.

  • 0
    1 time

    Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts. Coritiba wears white shirts and shorts.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field!

  • 0
    1 time

    Dyorgines Jos Padovani de Andrade officiates the match, assisted by Alessandro lvaro Rocha de Matos and Fabiano da Silva Ramires. Rodrigo Nunes de S commands VAR.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coritiba starts the match with: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castn and Diego Porfrio; Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Egdio; Allef Manga, Adrin Martnez and Fabrcio Daniel.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG is lined up with: Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Martnez and Matheusinho; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida.

  • 0
    1 time

    Warm-up completed and teams defined!

  • 0
    1 time

    In the first round, playing at home, Coritiba beat Amrica-MG by 1×0, with a goal from Andrey.

  • 0
    1 time

    Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers in Independence Stadium read 21C.

  • 0
    1 time

    The absence of Coritiba are Henrique, Willian Farias, Val, Boschilia, Lo Gamalho and Hernn Prez, injured.

  • 0
    1 time

    America does not have Juninho, suspended.

  • 0
    1 time

    América-MG occupies the 9th position in the table, with 32 points. Coritiba ranked 16th, with 25 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the bids of Amrica-MG x Coritiba, valid match 25 round of the Brazilian Championship 2022.

