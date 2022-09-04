Amrica-MG X Coritiba – Superesportes

46
1 time
END OF THE FIRST STAGE! Amrica-MG goes to halftime beating Coritiba.
45
1 time
MORE 1! First half will go up to 46 minutes.
44
1 time
Bruno Gomes risks the shot from outside the area and sends the ball to the left of the goal.
43
1 time
Everaldo tries a throw to Felipe Almeida, but the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Muralha.
42
1 time
Alef Manga tries another cross and Eder pushes away again.
40
1 time
Everaldo launches Pedrinho in a counterattack from the right and, from the entrance of the area, finishes over the goal.
39
1 time
Alef Manga crosses the low ball from the left wing and blocks it for a corner, still on the top post.
38
1 time
Egdio takes a corner from the right side and Everaldo, on the second post, pushes away.
37
1 time
Nathanael tries a cross from the right wing and Egdio blocks it for a corner.
36
1 time
Egdio takes a free-kick from the midfielder straight to Matheus Cavichioli.
35
1 time
Departure paralyzed for medical care for Porfrio.
34
1 time
Bruno Gomes is silent from behind and lies on the lawn.
33
1 time
Porfirio is shown the yellow card for a foul on Everaldo in midfield.
32
1 time
America exchanges passes in midfield.
31
1 time
Alef Manga cautioned with yellow card, for complaint.
30
1 time
GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!! After the corner kick, Cceres heads the ball and Pedrinho, on the right side of the area, finishes for the net.
29
1 time
ALMOST!!! Marlon crosses the ball from the left, Everaldo catches the leftover at the second post, touches back to Henrique Almeida, but the finish is blocked by Castn.
28
1 time
Matheusinho tries to launch Everaldo on the right, but Luciano Castn intercepts from the side.
27
1 time
Egdio crosses the midfield line and is brought down by Marlon.
26
1 time
Cceres wins the ball from the right wing and Castn clears it.
25
1 time
der tries to throw Matheusinho through the left wing, but sends the ball straight through the baseline.
24
1 time
Martinez takes the corner from the right side and Lucas Kal doesn’t get a good header on the first post.
23
1 time
Everaldo takes the ball to the back line on the right and Porfirio blocks it for a corner.
21
1 time
Nathanael holds the ball in midfield and is knocked down by Pedrinho.
20
1 time
Departure stopped to attend to Matheus Cavichioli.
19
1 time
DEFENDED!!! Maidana takes the corner from the right side, Coritiba’s defense pushes away and pulls a counterattack with Alef Manga, who carries it to the edge of the area and finishes for Cavichioli’s defense. referee points out an offside on the move.
17
1 time
Alef Manga crosses the ball from the left and Martnez finishes in the middle of the area, which Matheus Cavichioli defends.
16
1 time
DEFENDED!!! Martinez risks the kick from the entrance of the area and Wall falls in the right corner to make the defense.
15
1 time
Marlon tries long ball into the area and Wall takes it.
14
1 time
Pedrinho receives a pass on the left side of the area and finishes directly. Wall drops in the right corner and snaps.
13
1 time
Lucas Kal tries to open the play to the right winger and Alef Manga intercepts.
12
1 time
Henrique Almeida crosses the ball from the right, but Everaldo doesn’t catch up.
11
1 time
Amrica-MG exchanges passes in the defense field, looking for spaces.
10
1 time
ALMOST!!! Henrique Almeida doesn’t let the ball go through the bottom line on the left wing and crosses low, but no one from Amrica-MG can finish.
8
1 time
Pedrinho released on the right wing, but lets the ball go out the side.
7
1 time
der commits a foul in the dispute with Adrin Martnez, in the America-MG field.
6
1 time
Now it’s América-MG’s turn to try the shot with Lucas Kal from the edge of the area, but he sends the ball to the right of the goal.
5
1 time
Egdio risks a submission from the left midfielder and Cavichioli makes the headline save.
4
1 time
Emmanuel Martnez commits a foul in the dispute with Fabrcio Daniel in midfield.
3
1 time
Amrica-MG presses from the left side.
two
1 time
Cceres crosses the ball from the right to the middle of the area and Chancellor drives away from the top.
1
1 time
Marlon triggers Pedrinho on the left wing, Natanael manages to make the tackle and, in the rest, Marlon finishes from outside the area over the crossbar.
0
1 time
The ball is rolling! The exit from Coritiba.
0
1 time
Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts. Coritiba wears white shirts and shorts.
0
1 time
Teams on the field!
0
1 time
Dyorgines Jos Padovani de Andrade officiates the match, assisted by Alessandro lvaro Rocha de Matos and Fabiano da Silva Ramires. Rodrigo Nunes de S commands VAR.
0
1 time
Coritiba starts the match with: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castn and Diego Porfrio; Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Egdio; Allef Manga, Adrin Martnez and Fabrcio Daniel.
0
1 time
America-MG is lined up with: Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Martnez and Matheusinho; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida.
0
1 time
Warm-up completed and teams defined!
0
1 time
In the first round, playing at home, Coritiba beat Amrica-MG by 1×0, with a goal from Andrey.
0
1 time
Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers in Independence Stadium read 21C.
0
1 time
The absence of Coritiba are Henrique, Willian Farias, Val, Boschilia, Lo Gamalho and Hernn Prez, injured.
0
1 time
America does not have Juninho, suspended.
0
1 time
América-MG occupies the 9th position in the table, with 32 points. Coritiba ranked 16th, with 25 points.
0
1 time
Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the bids of Amrica-MG x Coritiba, valid match 25 round of the Brazilian Championship 2022.