Ana de Armas reveals that she stayed three hours a day to ‘fine tune’ Marilyn Monroe’s accent – Monet

Actress Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) in Blonde (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Ana de Armas – known for ‘Knock Before You Enter’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘007: No Time to Die’ – spent three hours a day with a speech therapist to perfect her accent to play Marilyn Monroe in the feature ‘Blonde’, newest biopic telling the story of the iconic actress.

The young Cuban star said that her preparation began well before the filming of director Andrew Dominik’s controversial feature, when she was still filming ‘Knives and Secrets’ – the film that “put her on the map” of Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical -, a vocal professional was already with her on set and they trained three hours a day.

Actress Ana de Armas (Photo: Getty)

The actress, who before working in American cinema ventured to Spain, her grandparents’ home country, received a lot of criticism when the first trailer for the production, which opens on the 28th, was released. Even with all the preparation, some netizens said that she “didn’t sound like Marilyn”.

“It was about observing her facial expressions, her mouth, the roundness of her lips, how she showed her lower teeth and why the ‘O’s were made that way. “Someone’s voice is more than just a specific accent. It says a lot more about the person.”

Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Getty Images)

The director of ‘Blonde’ revealed that he worried about the casting of Armas, since English is not his mother tongue. .

Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe for Blonde (2022) (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

“We felt like we were dealing with Norma Jeane [nome real de Monroe] and Norma should sound less like a Marilyn Monroe cartoon.”

Marilyn Monroe’s newest biopic arrives on Netflix’s streaming service on September 28. Check out the trailer.