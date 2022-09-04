Ancelotti praises Rodrygo’s maturity at Real Madrid: “Learning is over” | spanish football

With this Saturday’s victory over Betis , Real Madrid continues with 100% success in LaLiga and at the top of the competition. At the post-match press conference, coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked specifically about the ex-Santos striker and praised his maturity.

— (Rodrygo) is a special striker, for me, he can play in all positions. He’s quick, smart off the ball, effective in one-on-one plays. His learning is over. He is a Real Madrid player for all intents and purposes,” commented the coach.

Rodrygo celebrates the goal scored by Real Madrid against Betis — Photo: Getty Images

Rodrygo had his first opportunity as a Real Madrid starter this season, after coming off the bench in the European Supercup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and in the victory over Espanyol in the opening round of LaLiga.

Against Betis, he hit a shot on the post, also made two “key passes” and scored the winning goal.

In Ancelotti’s view, the Brazilian striker gave Betis problems by playing in a position between the opponent’s defense lines. Rodrygo is also seen as an eventual replacement for Benzema.

— It is not true that (Benzema) has no replacement. He has many: Mariano, Hazard, Rodrygo… Sometimes Asensio and Modric too. He may need to rest for a game, but so far he is in good shape physically,” said Ancelotti about the French striker.

Rodrygo lives the expectation of being called by Tite for the next commitments of the Brazilian team. The Brazil coach releases the list for the games against Ghana and Tunisia next Friday. Before that, Real Madrid enters the field on Tuesday, to face Celtic, for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. The Spanish team is the current champion.