Antony scores on debut as United beat Arsenal 3-1

Debuting as a starter at Manchester United, Antony has already given a beautiful calling card. The Brazilian striker scored one of the goals in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal, today (4th), at Old Trafford, for the sixth round of the Premier League. Rashford scored twice for the hosts, while Saka scored for the London team.

Antony opened the scoring in the 35th minute of the first half, with a cross kick. Saka equalized in the 15th minute, taking advantage of the rebound. In the 21st and 30th minutes, Rashford put Manchester United in front and decreed the final score.

This was Manchester United’s fourth straight win in the Premier League. With the three points, the Erik ten Hag team reaches twelve and is in fifth place. Arsenal, on the other hand, lost their unbeaten record – and 100% success rate – in the competition, but maintain the isolated lead with 15 points, seeing Manchester City and Tottenham pull over, with 14 .

Arsenal return to the field next Thursday (8). The team led by Mikel Arteta debuts in the Europa League away from home against Zurich (SUI), at 13:45 (Brasília), for group A of the competition, which still has PSV (HOL) and Bodo/Glimt (NOR).

Manchester United will also make their debut in the European competition next Thursday. The team plays at home against Real Sociedad (ESP), from 16:00 (Brasília time), for group E, which has Sheriff (MOL) and Omonia (CHP).

United dominance, goal (disallowed) by Martinelli

Pushed by the crowd, United took the initiative in the game, largely controlling the ball in the opening minutes of the match and leaving few spaces for Arsenal to try anything. The homeowners lacked creativity.

In the 19th minute, however, Arsenal showed how lethal they could be. Odegaard got the ball back in midfield and started a very fast counterattack. Martinelli was triggered, dominated in speed and hit De Gea’s exit, opening the scoring.

Gabriel Martinelli even scored against United in the first half for Arsenal, but the bid was disallowed Image: Reproduction/Twitter/Arsenal

VAR recommended that the play be reviewed, suggesting that Odegaard could have fouled early on in the play. After checking the video several times, the referee disallowed the goal.

Arsenal’s dominance, Antony’s goal

The disallowed goal changed the landscape of the game. Arsenal came to dominate, combining more ball possession with finishing. The London team’s goal seemed to mature after good chances missed by Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli.

Once again, however, the opposite of what was expected happened. In a good triangulation of Manchester United’s attack, Rashford received through the middle and gave a beautiful assist to Antony, who hit hard, crossed, and scored his first goal with the Manchester United shirt, making it 1-0 – a score that remained until the end of the first half.

Antony celebrates goal in his debut with the Manchester United shirt against Arsenal Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal come back better and draw

In the second half, Arsenal came back better. Saka hit a ball on the crossbar in the first few minutes. This time he gave the logic. The visiting goal came when it looked more mature.

In the 15th minute, Arsenal’s attacking system put pressure on United’s exit and regained the ball. Odegaard stayed with her and played for Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area. Diogo Dalot arrived first and partially pulled away. The ball was still left with Saka, who hit hard, low, and scored the equalizing goal.

United builds victory with CR7 on the field and Rashford show

Antony came out for Cristiano Ronaldo’s entry, but the outlook of the game did not change. Arsenal remained on top, with Manchester United betting on counterattacks. The hosts’ bet paid off more. In two quick moves, the team built the victory.

Rashford celebrates Manchester United’s second goal Image: Playback/Twitter/ManUtd

First, in the 21st minute, Bruno Fernandes gave a beautiful pass to Rashford, who advanced in speed and hit hard on the goalkeeper’s exit. The ball even touched the defense before going in.

At 30 minutes, the coup de grace. With Arsenal’s defense in disarray, Bruno Fernandes found another beautiful pass, leaving Eriksen face to face with the goalkeeper. The Danish midfielder rolled to the side, where Rashford arrived, who hit the empty goal and made it 3 to 1, closing the score.

Datasheet

Manchester United 3 x 1 Arsenal

Competition: English Premier League

Date: September 4, 2022

Place: Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester

Time: 12:30 pm (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Maguire and McTominay (MAN); Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Saka (ARS)

goals: Antony (MAN), 35 minutes into the first half; Saka (ARS), at 15′ and Rashford (MAN), at 19′ and 30 minutes into the second half.

Manchester United: Of Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martínez (Maguire) and Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Antony (Cristiano Ronaldo) and Sancho (Fred); Rashford (Casemiro). Technician: Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White (Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Zinchenko (Nketiah); Lokonga (Fábio Vieira), Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard (Smith Rowe) and Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus. Technician: Mikel Arteta.