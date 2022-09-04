Arcane takes home the Emmy for best animated program

It’s another win for the team behind Netflix Arcane, and this time new ground was opened. The critically acclaimed Netflix series won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program at the Creative Arts Ceremony. This is the first time a streaming series has come out with the award.

This is an award that Netflix has attempted at previous Emmy ceremonies, with Big mouth and BoJack Horseman among the aforementioned titles. But Arcane was able to beat the competition and ultimately win the streaming service award, beating out other nominees Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, the simpsonsand from marvel What if…?. Series co-creator Christian Linke accepted the award.

“Thanks. It’s a big deal for us as we come from video games. It was amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the start, thanks to Riot Games who worked on the entire IP… and to all the people who have been with our game and League of Legends. over the last 12 years or so that have helped make it as big as it is now.”

Arcane is based on the League of Legends franchise. Released in November 2021, the series chronicles the origins of Jinx (Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), who are sisters on opposite sides of a political event in the making. We witness the chaos unfolding in the world of Arcane through your eyes as attacks and events boil over. Through breathtaking animation from Fortiche Productions, the series was a hit with established fans of the game, along with newcomers who had never played it before.

Arcane continues to tear down walls

An important factor that was praised by Arcane it was the writing. While the main narrative was about sisters Vi and Jinx, audiences also learned the stories behind characters like crime lord Silco (Jason Spisak) and members of the Piltover Council. Co-creator Alex Yee spoke about the joys of using the show as an opportunity to explore different environmental and story elements of the game that would otherwise have been left untouched in the game.

We both worked at the company for quite some time before embarking on this journey. For me, I spent a lot of time working on building the world of the different champions that were added to the game. There are always so many stories that we’ve dreamed of being able to tell for so long, but due to the nature of the game it always felt like there was so much to explore. A lot of this show was finally getting the opportunity to take them off the game stage and into their personal lives and see what made them tick. We knew what made them champions or heroes, and this was finally our opportunity to see what would make them human.

When released, Arcane became Netflix’s highest-rated series within a week of its premiere. Riot Games and Netflix have announced a second season for Arcane shortly after, promising more than the audience loves. No word yet on whether Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off or if it will be an entirely new story with any of League of Legends’ other champions.