Article | What to Expect in the 5th and Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’

Caution: lots of spoilers ahead.

‘Stranger Things’ recently returned with a bombastic fourth season and which, despite the slips, answered several questions about the mythology engineered by the Duffer Brothers. Now, we are looking forward to watching the fifth and final cycle of this 80s saga that has been delighting fans since 2016.

But what can we expect from the final episodes?

For those who don’t remember, the main antagonist of the iteration was Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower) who, as we found out, was responsible for “sending” the Upside Down creatures to Hawkins, ravaging the city and causing countless deaths. More than that, Vecna, before turning into the monster as we know him, was the first child admitted to Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and has a long history with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). And in the meantime, Hopper (David Harbor) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) are reunited in the prison of the Soviet Union, after fighting Demogorgons; half of our protagonist team goes to the Upside Down and apparently destroys Vecna ​​– making room for multiple narrative threads.

In this way, the present article seeks to explore what we may see in the future of the series, including possible plots and how the season finale.

Enjoy watching:

WHERE IS VECNA?

In the latest episode, Eleven and her friends manage to destroy Vecna ​​- or so we think. Despite being burned to the ground by Nancy’s hands (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery), the villain’s body simply disappeared. And the efforts, apparently, were in vain, considering that he managed to fulfill the objective of opening four portals in Hawkins and starting the plan to merge both dimensions and paint the world to his will. It’s no surprise that the final scene of Season 4 revealed a gigantic reddish cloud rising from the city and foreshadowing what appears to be the end of the world.

With a hook as massive as this one, it’s only natural that we’re excited to see the saga conclude. After all, while most Hawkins residents are fleeing this inexplicable threat, Eleven and the others have returned there to finally fight the oncoming evil – diving headfirst into a final battle of epic proportions that could bring several touching goodbyes (from main characters, who knows, and not just one-off appearances that seem disposable like a piece of plastic).

For now, it is impossible to be sure what will happen. But some elements scattered throughout the episodes give us some clue as to the unfolding of the plot.

STEVE THE BLOODY HAND

It may seem strange to open a topic just for Steve Harrington in this article – but events involving his bow may have given rise to an invaluable importance in the battle against the forces of the Upside Down.

In the sixth episode, “The Dive”Steve, Robin, Nancy, Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and several others are in search of electromagnetic receptacles that indicate entrances to the Upside Down and channels through which Vecna ​​manages to collect his victims. The group then finds one of these crevasses in Hawkins Lake – and during the exploration, Steve is dragged into the other dimension. Before Robin, Nancy, and Eddie dive in to help him, he is attacked by a swarm of bat-like creatures, which bite off pieces of his body before being chased away by the others. Fortunately, Steve doesn’t die, but the brief sequence may have premeditated the appearance of a character from the classic game. ‘Dungeons & Dragons’: Kas the Bleeding Hand.

And why do we think about it? Now, Kas, in the game’s canon, was, for many years, Vecna’s loyal servant. However, he eventually betrayed him, convinced by the power of the sword itself to destroy him and usurp his power. But that’s not all: after wandering the multiverse, he came into contact with the Negative Energy Plane and became a vampire – changing his name to Kas the Destroyer.

Does that mean Steve will turn into a vampire? Not necessarily. However, we cannot rule out any possibility of the frenetic mind of the Duffer Brothers, which can make it a creature that dealt directly with the creatures of the Upside Down and that gained some essential abilities in the fight against Vecna ​​- which is why it has a high chance of being a of the key pieces in the next season.

WHAT THE EYES DON’T SEE

One of the characters who suffered the most in the fourth cycle was, without a doubt, Max (Sadie Sink). In addition to dealing with the brutal death of his brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who was torn apart by the Mind Flayer, she faces the consequences of a tormenting trauma and becomes Vecna’s target for the guilt she carries for having let him die. Several times, she finds herself trapped in the Upside Down, about to be consumed by the antagonist’s dark powers – and eventually feels the energy drain from her body and dies. It’s up to Eleven to try to save her, whatever the cost, and as we see in season finaleMax comes back to life, but numb in a deep coma, with broken limbs (and his eyesight greatly compromised, probably).

Sink did a great job as the iconic and beloved character, endearing himself to the public and critics for his rebellious charisma and passionate personality. So getting rid of her would be a bold move and would break the hearts of many viewers – which leads us to reflect that Max could play a significant role in the next cycle. Because she’s the only one to have been attacked by Vecna ​​and “survived” to tell the tale, Max can come back with abilities that help her map out a combat plan against the villain (or even some psychic powers reminiscent of Vecna). As already said, it’s still too early to confirm any of these theories – but it doesn’t hurt to imagine what awaits us in the coming year.

Is that you? What do you think will happen next season?

Don’t forget to watch: