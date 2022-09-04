Ashley Tisdale’s Bridal Party Included Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale’s friendship dates back to the actors’ days at Disney. The duo may have played enemies on screen, but their real-life relationship couldn’t be further from the opposite. Tisdale and Hudgens are so close that Vanessa Hudgens ended up becoming one of Tisdale’s bridesmaids.

Vanessa Hudgens attended Ashley Tisdale’s wedding party

Disney Channel co-stars don’t always become great friends years after their stints on the network end. Tisdale and Hudgens played Sharpay and Gabriella in High School Musical.

The duo bonded during their time on set and became lifelong friends. So it makes sense why Tisdale would want her best friend by her side on her big day. Hudgens told PEOPLE in 2014 that he was going to Tisdale’s bachelorette party.

The star confided in the outlet that Tisdale’s bachelorette party was her first. However, she admitted that she was not responsible for planning the festivities, but noted that she was “going for the good times”.

Hudgens expressed her emotion for her friend, saying, “It’s so emotional. And it’s so crazy because I just think of us having fun and being silly and the fact that she’s getting married. My mind is kind of exploding.”

Speaking at the Candies’ Foundation’s National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Day event, Hudgens said she would do her own makeup. She said, “A nice cat eye and a bold lip are super simple and easy.” Tisdale also confirmed to Hollywood Life in July 2014 that Hudgens was part of the party, saying, “Yes. She is a maid of honor.”

Watch Ashley Tisdale’s Wedding

Tisdale met her husband Christopher French in December 2012. The couple dated for nearly a year before French proposed in August 2013 on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building. Tisdale shared the exciting news with her fans on Twitter, writing, “Best night of my life. We are on top of the world.”

The actor wore a beautiful white dress with a beautiful wreath of flowers during the wedding ceremony. She announced the news of their nuptials via Instagram, writing, “Best day of my life! Introducing Mr. and Mrs. French on September 8, 2014.”

A source told E! Online the wedding was attended by around 100 guests on a private property. Guests reportedly threw white flower petals at the happy duo after they were declared husband and wife. The couple tried to make the event private and had guests gather in a separate location.

Tisdale was very quiet about her nuptials before telling Hollywood Life: “I don’t really talk about it much as it’s very private, but it’s a very emotional time for me.”

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens met a year before ‘High School Musical’

Tisdale told Us Weekly in 2019 that she and Hudgens met a year before appearing in Musical High School. Tisdale cleared up the misconception that Musical High School was responsible for them crossing over.

She said: “We actually worked together a year before on a Sears commercial and from that day on, we were super close.” Tisdale and Hudgens often speak positively of each other in interviews and always have the best things to say about each other. Hudgens said in 2017 that he could see Tisdale in his life forever.

They also support each other’s projects. In 2013, Tisdale appeared for Hudgens during the premiere of Spring breakers. That same year, E! gave them a special reality, Vanessa & Ashley: Inner Circle, that followed the daily life of the duo.

