ASRock X670E motherboard taking longer than 6 minutes to complete initial BOOT?

According to leaked information ASRock’s X670E motherboard may take more than 6 minutes to complete initial BOOT. The image of the motherboard with a sticker is circulated on the network, indicating the correct installation of the DDR5 memory modules. Depending on the memory configuration, the ASRock’s X670E Steel Legend will take between 1m40 to 6m40 to finish the first boot.

Problem that stopped being a problem as it was fixed before it even hit the market

In configurations of two 16GB DDR5 modules, the initial BOOT takes 1m40. The time doubles to 3m20 with two 32GB DDR5 modules. In the configuration with four 32GB DDR5 modules, the motherboard can take about 6m40. The sticker points out that the high boot time happens during initial BOOT, or after clearing CMOS. The but of all this is that despite the sticker, theoretically no one will go through this problem, since a BIOS fix solved the slowness.

The information was leaked by leaker HXL. According to him, the cause of the problem is a configuration error on the part of ASRock and not AMD. The first system BOOT is always slower than usual, so the motherboard performs the necessary configuration tests. However, more than six minutes is unusual for any mainboard.

BOOT problem fixed, will it?

O leaker HXL informed that ASRock released a BIOS update and fixed the problem. However, the ambiguous posts on Twitter do not provide more details about the real meaning of the correction.

After posting about the BIOS update, another user asked if the word patch means a regular boot time, or 1m40 for 4 32GB DDR5 modules. In response, the HXL leaker just replied ‘Yes’.

Everything indicates that the leaked image with the sticker is true and, for now, there is no way to say if ASRock has solved the BOOT problems. Let’s hope the BIOS update has drastically shortened the process, otherwise it will take a lot of patience to install an X670E Steel Legend motherboard in some scenarios.







