Atlético-GO x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Atlético-GO and Atlético-MG face each other this Sunday in a game for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. O ge accompanies in Real Time, with exclusive videos. Click here and follow .

Victorious in the middle of the week against São Paulo in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, Dragão tries to take confidence for another match in the Serie A. The team from Goiás is second to last, with 22 points, and does not play the towel in the fight against relegation.

Atlético-MG is looking for a reaction. In an irregular campaign in the Brazilian, Galo comes from a draw with América-MG. Before, he had been defeated by Goiás. The miners occupy the seventh place, with 36 points. The miners’ objective is to finish the championship in the Libertadores classification zone.

Atlético-GO – Coach: Eduardo Baptista

The red-black coach counts on the return of Willian Maranhão, who is not registered in the Copa Sudamericana, and Luiz Fernando, who was suspended in the international competition. Maranhão replaces Edson Fernando and Luiz Fernando disputes position with Wellington Rato. The rest of the team must be the same that beat São Paulo last Thursday.

Likely lineup: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Luiz Fernando (Wellington Rato) and Churin.

Who is out: right-back Hayner, sent off in the last round, is suspended.

right-back Hayner, sent off in the last round, is suspended. hanging: Hayner, Jefferson, Marlon Freitas and Shaylon.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

There are six absences for the game. Defender Alonso and midfielder Allan are suspended. In the medical department, Pedrinho, who was injured in the last round, and Alan Kardec, with hip pain, join Igor Rabello and Otávio. The novelty is the return of Vargas as an option for the course of the match. The Chilean striker was out of three games. The main doubts in the team are the replacement of Allan (during the week, Cuca made some tests in the sector) and the formation of the attack.

Likely lineup: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Réver) and Arana; Réver (Nacho), Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Pavón), Hulk and Keno

Who is out: Igor Rabello, Otávio, Alan Kardec and Pedrinho (medical department); Alonso and Allan (suspended)

Igor Rabello, Otávio, Alan Kardec and Pedrinho (medical department); Alonso and Allan (suspended) hanging: Everson, Hulk, Keno, Mariano and Rubens

