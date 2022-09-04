Atltico-GO X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

34
2 time
Galo reaches the third goal with Calebe, but the bid is annulled due to Vargas’ offside.
33
2 time
Vargas entered with energy. Participating in all attacks in the first few minutes.
32
2 time
….and Jemerson leaves for Caleb’s entrance.
31
2 time
Two substitutions for Atltico-MG: Eduardo Sasha leaves, Vargas enters.
28
2 time
Jorginho tries on his right leg from the middle of the street. The beat comes out over the crossbar.
27
2 time
Last substitution of Atltico-GO: Marlon Freitas leaves, Airton enters.
26
2 time
Ademir accelerates on the right side to get a kick, tries a short dribble in dispute with Renan and the goalkeeper gets the better.
25
2 time
Atltico-MG substitution: Hulk leaves, Nacho Fernndez enters.
23
2 time
Hulk is feeling after trying a sprint. The attacker is lying on the lawn, apparently with muscle pain.
22
2 time
….and Zaracho leaves for Rubens’ entrance.
21
2 time
Two changes from Atltico-MG: Keno leaves, Ademir enters.
18
2 time
Atltico-MG coach, Cuca is preparing the first substitutions.
16
2 time
Zaracho cautioned with a yellow card by the referee.
15
2 time
Keno straightens to his right leg, but kicks straight across the baseline.
14
2 time
Hulk tries to organize an attack, but misses the pass to Zaracho, who was passing on the left.
13
2 time
…. and Dudu gives way to Jorginho.
12
2 time
Two substitutions for Atltico-GO: Shaylon leaves, Wellington Rato enters.
11
2 time
GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Sasha insists on investing on the left, raises her head to observe the positioning in the area and crosses for Hulk to complete for the nets.
10
2 time
Eduardo Sasha invades the area and kicks for Renan to palm.
7
2 time
Game stopped to serve Eduardo Sasha and Wanderson. The two had a head-to-head clash.
6
2 time
Hulk experiments from outside the area, but without force, and Renan defends.
5
2 time
Keno makes a deep pass to pass Zaracho, but the Argentine slips and doesn’t have control of the ball.
4
2 time
Keno stretches pass to Hulk on command of attack. The player does not reach and the ball goes to goalkeeper Renan.
two
2 time
…. and Jefferson leaves the field for the entry of Arthur Henrique.
1
2 time
Double substitutions of Atltico-GO: Luiz Fernando leaves, enters Lo Pereira.
0
2 time
Restart the game in Goinia!
51
1 time
Break in Goinia! Atltico-MG scores in additions and beats Atltico-GO.
49
1 time
GOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! Keno comes out stitching Marlon Freitas and Dudu in the area and ends the move with a cross kick in Renan’s left corner.
48
1 time
Keno and Zaracho don’t get along in triangulation at the entrance to the area and Atltico-MG hands over ownership to the namesake of Goinia.
47
1 time
Atltico-GO escapes again with Jefferson, who stretches the pass in the area. Dudu heads free and Everson avoids the home team’s goal.
44
1 time
Six minutes extra.
43
1 time
The referee shows Luiz Fernando a yellow card.
42
1 time
Jefferson takes another cross into the area, Luiz Fernando anticipates Arana, but heads wide.
38
1 time
Keno is triggered at the edge of the lawn and crosses in Renan’s hands.
36
1 time
In support of the attack, Jefferson takes off crossing to the area. Churn wins through Jemerson’s top and heads for goalkeeper Everson’s defense.
35
1 time
Atltico-GO advances the scoring in the attack and tries to create difficulties for the Minas Gerais club to play.
34
1 time
Submissions: Atltico-GO 2×4 Atltico-MG.
33
1 time
Marlon Freitas triggers the beat and Nathan Silva arrives at the mark to block.
32
1 time
Baralhas gets a rebound from the corner, bets on a kick from outside the area and gives goal kick to Atltico-MG.
31
1 time
Shaylon takes a left-handed corner to the area, Luiz Fernando tries and the defense partially cuts.
28
1 time
Referee authorizes technical stop for players to hydrate.
27
1 time
Hulk takes a closed corner to the area, Jair appears at the first post and heads out.
26
1 time
After sprinting from the right, Hulk rolls the ball with an open goal. Keno tries after slipping and blocked by the back.
25
1 time
Guilherme Arana crosses with poison to the area, Renan leaves the goal to make a save.
22
1 time
For fouling Diego Churn, Nathan Silva was shown a yellow card.
21
1 time
Shaylon takes a corner into the area. The defense manages to alleviate the danger.
19
1 time
Marlon Freitas lifts the ball in the Atltico-MG area. Mariano cuts through the back line, giving the home team a corner.
18
1 time
Guilherme Arana caught offside.
17
1 time
Another attack by the Rooster from the left concluded with a kick from Keno to the outside.
16
1 time
Atltico-MG advances with a shift from foot to foot to the left. In the definition, Arana crosses to the small area and goalkeeper Renan defends in two halves.
15
1 time
Ball possession: Atltico-GO 39% Atltico-MG.
14
1 time
Baralhas risks a long-distance left-handed kick, but does not fully catch the ball.
13
1 time
Keno tries to plot a play with Hulk, but the mark intercepts the exchange of passes.
10
1 time
Diego Churn dives between the defenders to complete a cross by Marlon Freitas, gives a scare to the Minas Gerais crowd, but does not reach the ball.
9
1 time
Hulk takes charge with a strong kick, in the center of the target. Renan defends without offering a rebound.
8
1 time
Mariano’s cross on the right deflects into Jefferson’s arm. The mining club has a free kick.
7
1 time
Jemerson takes the lead on the left and tries to take Atltico-MG to the attack.
5
1 time
After Mariano’s cross from the right, Zaracho deflects in the area and Hulk heads in to save Renan.
4
1 time
Game paralyzed for service to defender Wanderson.
3
1 time
The corner is taken with a cross by Dudu into the area. Everson leaves the goal to intervene.
two
1 time
Dudu appears on the right side, gets stuck in Guilherme Arana’s marking, but wins a corner for Atltico-GO.
1
1 time
Atltico-MG advances on the right side with Mariano, who was an inversion to the other side and the ball is lost by the sideline.
0
1 time
Start the game in Goinia!
0
1 time
Games ended this Sunday: Flamengo 1×1 Cear – Corinthians 2×2 Internacional – Fortaleza 1×3 Botafogo.
0
1 time
Atltico-GO won 15 of the 22 points acting as home team in the Brazilian Championship.
0
1 time
ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Mariano, Rver, Nathan Silva, Jemerson and Guilherme Arana; Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Hulk.
0
1 time
ATLTICO-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Willian Maranho; Shaylon, Luiz Fernando and Diego Churn.
0
1 time
The schedules are defined by coaches Eduardo Baptista (Atltico-GO) and Cuca (Atltico-MG).
0
1 time
Atltico-GO is experiencing a more delicate situation in the competition. Drago is in the relegation zone, in the penultimate place, with 22 points in 24 games.
0
1 time
Atltico-MG tries to put an end to the oscillations with a sequence of victories, starting with today. The club 7 placed in the Brazilian Championship with 36 points.
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans! Today we are going to follow the duel between the athletics of Gois and Minas Gerais for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all duel moves.