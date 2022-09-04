Atltico-GO X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

34

2 time Galo reaches the third goal with Calebe, but the bid is annulled due to Vargas’ offside.

33

2 time Vargas entered with energy. Participating in all attacks in the first few minutes.

32

2 time ….and Jemerson leaves for Caleb’s entrance.

31

2 time Two substitutions for Atltico-MG: Eduardo Sasha leaves, Vargas enters.

28

2 time Jorginho tries on his right leg from the middle of the street. The beat comes out over the crossbar.

27

2 time Last substitution of Atltico-GO: Marlon Freitas leaves, Airton enters.

26

2 time Ademir accelerates on the right side to get a kick, tries a short dribble in dispute with Renan and the goalkeeper gets the better.

25

2 time Atltico-MG substitution: Hulk leaves, Nacho Fernndez enters.

23

2 time Hulk is feeling after trying a sprint. The attacker is lying on the lawn, apparently with muscle pain.

22

2 time ….and Zaracho leaves for Rubens’ entrance.

21

2 time Two changes from Atltico-MG: Keno leaves, Ademir enters.

18

2 time Atltico-MG coach, Cuca is preparing the first substitutions.

16

2 time Zaracho cautioned with a yellow card by the referee.

15

2 time Keno straightens to his right leg, but kicks straight across the baseline.

14

2 time Hulk tries to organize an attack, but misses the pass to Zaracho, who was passing on the left.

13

2 time …. and Dudu gives way to Jorginho.

12

2 time Two substitutions for Atltico-GO: Shaylon leaves, Wellington Rato enters.

11

2 time GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Sasha insists on investing on the left, raises her head to observe the positioning in the area and crosses for Hulk to complete for the nets.

10

2 time Eduardo Sasha invades the area and kicks for Renan to palm.

7

2 time Game stopped to serve Eduardo Sasha and Wanderson. The two had a head-to-head clash.

6

2 time Hulk experiments from outside the area, but without force, and Renan defends.

5

2 time Keno makes a deep pass to pass Zaracho, but the Argentine slips and doesn’t have control of the ball.

4

2 time Keno stretches pass to Hulk on command of attack. The player does not reach and the ball goes to goalkeeper Renan.

two

2 time …. and Jefferson leaves the field for the entry of Arthur Henrique.

1

2 time Double substitutions of Atltico-GO: Luiz Fernando leaves, enters Lo Pereira.

0

2 time Restart the game in Goinia!

51

1 time Break in Goinia! Atltico-MG scores in additions and beats Atltico-GO.

49

1 time GOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! Keno comes out stitching Marlon Freitas and Dudu in the area and ends the move with a cross kick in Renan’s left corner.

48

1 time Keno and Zaracho don’t get along in triangulation at the entrance to the area and Atltico-MG hands over ownership to the namesake of Goinia.

47

1 time Atltico-GO escapes again with Jefferson, who stretches the pass in the area. Dudu heads free and Everson avoids the home team’s goal.

44

1 time Six minutes extra.

43

1 time The referee shows Luiz Fernando a yellow card.

42

1 time Jefferson takes another cross into the area, Luiz Fernando anticipates Arana, but heads wide.

38

1 time Keno is triggered at the edge of the lawn and crosses in Renan’s hands.

36

1 time In support of the attack, Jefferson takes off crossing to the area. Churn wins through Jemerson’s top and heads for goalkeeper Everson’s defense.

35

1 time Atltico-GO advances the scoring in the attack and tries to create difficulties for the Minas Gerais club to play.

34

1 time Submissions: Atltico-GO 2×4 Atltico-MG.

33

1 time Marlon Freitas triggers the beat and Nathan Silva arrives at the mark to block.

32

1 time Baralhas gets a rebound from the corner, bets on a kick from outside the area and gives goal kick to Atltico-MG.

31

1 time Shaylon takes a left-handed corner to the area, Luiz Fernando tries and the defense partially cuts.

28

1 time Referee authorizes technical stop for players to hydrate.

27

1 time Hulk takes a closed corner to the area, Jair appears at the first post and heads out.

26

1 time After sprinting from the right, Hulk rolls the ball with an open goal. Keno tries after slipping and blocked by the back.

25

1 time Guilherme Arana crosses with poison to the area, Renan leaves the goal to make a save.

22

1 time For fouling Diego Churn, Nathan Silva was shown a yellow card.

21

1 time Shaylon takes a corner into the area. The defense manages to alleviate the danger.

19

1 time Marlon Freitas lifts the ball in the Atltico-MG area. Mariano cuts through the back line, giving the home team a corner.

18

1 time Guilherme Arana caught offside.

17

1 time Another attack by the Rooster from the left concluded with a kick from Keno to the outside.

16

1 time Atltico-MG advances with a shift from foot to foot to the left. In the definition, Arana crosses to the small area and goalkeeper Renan defends in two halves.

15

1 time Ball possession: Atltico-GO 39% Atltico-MG.

14

1 time Baralhas risks a long-distance left-handed kick, but does not fully catch the ball.

13

1 time Keno tries to plot a play with Hulk, but the mark intercepts the exchange of passes.

10

1 time Diego Churn dives between the defenders to complete a cross by Marlon Freitas, gives a scare to the Minas Gerais crowd, but does not reach the ball.

9

1 time Hulk takes charge with a strong kick, in the center of the target. Renan defends without offering a rebound.

8

1 time Mariano’s cross on the right deflects into Jefferson’s arm. The mining club has a free kick.

7

1 time Jemerson takes the lead on the left and tries to take Atltico-MG to the attack.

5

1 time After Mariano’s cross from the right, Zaracho deflects in the area and Hulk heads in to save Renan.

4

1 time Game paralyzed for service to defender Wanderson.

3

1 time The corner is taken with a cross by Dudu into the area. Everson leaves the goal to intervene.

two

1 time Dudu appears on the right side, gets stuck in Guilherme Arana’s marking, but wins a corner for Atltico-GO.

1

1 time Atltico-MG advances on the right side with Mariano, who was an inversion to the other side and the ball is lost by the sideline.

0

1 time Start the game in Goinia!

0

1 time Games ended this Sunday: Flamengo 1×1 Cear – Corinthians 2×2 Internacional – Fortaleza 1×3 Botafogo.

0

1 time Atltico-GO won 15 of the 22 points acting as home team in the Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Mariano, Rver, Nathan Silva, Jemerson and Guilherme Arana; Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Hulk.

0

1 time ATLTICO-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Willian Maranho; Shaylon, Luiz Fernando and Diego Churn.

0

1 time The schedules are defined by coaches Eduardo Baptista (Atltico-GO) and Cuca (Atltico-MG).

0

1 time Atltico-GO is experiencing a more delicate situation in the competition. Drago is in the relegation zone, in the penultimate place, with 22 points in 24 games.

0

1 time Atltico-MG tries to put an end to the oscillations with a sequence of victories, starting with today. The club 7 placed in the Brazilian Championship with 36 points.