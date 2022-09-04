Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Relationship Timeline

A cute match. Austin Butler and Kaia GerberThe couple’s relationship became a topic of conversation in late 2021 – and the couple’s connection has only heated up since then.

Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the couple was dating, adding: “It’s still very young.”

Five months later, the actor and model reached a major milestone when they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala. Gerber celebrated the Golden Age theme in a metallic Alexander McQueen dress, while the Nickelodeon actress chose an all-black Prada suit. for the big event.

Prior to their romance, the duo already made headlines with their respective previous partners. A month before being linked to Butler, We confirmed that Gerber had split. Jacob Elordi. The exes, who were first linked in September 2020, dated for a year before ending their relationship.

the actor Euphoria later reflected on the time he shared with Gerber. “She behaves wonderfully in public,” the Australian native Men’s Health said during a December 2021 interview, noting that he “learned a lot” from the American Horror Stories star about dealing with fame. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and be whatever it is, you know?”

Gerber also praised Elordi for the way he changed his view on dating. “Being able to be with someone I trust where we don’t want anything from each other, having a secure, stable relationship like that, really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it’s like to love without conditions,” said California native Voga. in May 2021. “Lust is touching other people or lusting after them, but love is actually seeing someone.”

Cindy CrawfordHer daughter explained that her fast-paced career has affected her outlook on romance. “I found myself in situations where I was like, I don’t really have the life experience that I need to deal with,” Gerber shared with the outlet. “You know, I was in fashion month, but I was so young that I’d kissed, like, just one person. I never had a high school boyfriend or anything.”

Gerber, who was briefly linked to Pete Davidson in January 2020, noted that he ended up dating “older people” because of his lifestyle. “I was put in situations where one day I would wake up and think: How did I get here? I have no idea what I’m doing and I need help,” she continued. “And being able to ask for that help was incredible. This is what it means to really grow up, not be afraid to ask.”

Butler, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for nine years. In January 2020, Us confirmed that the couple had split. After the split, Carrie’s Diaries alum praised the impact his ex-girlfriend had on his career.

“I was actually driving through Griffith Park and Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’ started,” said Butler, who will play Elvis Prestley in an upcoming biopic. Vogue April 2022 about a conversation with Hudgens. “I was singing along when my friend had this sort of epiphany: ‘You need to play Elvis.’”

