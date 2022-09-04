Bahia gets scared, but manages to turn around and beat Tombense by 3×1



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia received a visit from Tombense and once again won at home, 3-1. The match was valid for the 28th round.

With the triumph, the Squadron remains firmly in second place, now with 50 points.

Bahia’s next match will be on Thursday (8), against Criciúma, in the interior of Santa Catarina.

THE GAME

Playing at Fonte Nova, with the stands filled again, the Squadron started the match at full speed and hit a ball on the post in the first minute, with Daniel.

Even in the beginning of the game, the team led by Enderson Moreira took danger in two aerial ball throws. Gabriel Xavier headed twice with danger, in the 12th and 13th minutes, making goalkeeper Felipe work on the second move.

With great presence in the offensive field, Tricolor hit another ball on the post in the 21st minute. This time, Ricardo Goulart was the one who stamped the crossbar of the opposing goalkeeper.

Despite the strong tricolor pressure, Tombense was the efficient team to swing the nets. In their first scoring chance, the Minas Gerais team opened the scoring with a goal scored by Everton Galdino in the 23rd minute.

He received a cross in the area and finished. Claus hit the ball, but did not avoid the opponent’s goal.

After leaving behind on the scoreboard, Bahia necessarily launched itself even further into the attack. In some impatient moments, the team also bet on long-distance kicks.

In stoppage time, Tombense was again the most dangerous team, coming close to the second goal in balls raised in the area. Claus saved a dangerous header at 46.

SECOND TIME

On the return to the complementary stage, Tricolor had a penalty marked after a hand touch in the area. After a long analysis in VAR, the referee Edina Alves scored the penalty.

Lucas Mugni took the kick and tied the game in the seventh minute, increasing even more the pressure in the stadium in search of a comeback.

It didn’t take long for the second goal to happen. After the ball worked on the right side, Mugni crossed for Jacaré to complete it to the back of the net.

After the comeback, the Squadron outlined the strong pressure exerted throughout the game, but shortly afterwards the team was already betting on a conservative posture so as not to suffer dangers and attack when they found spaces.

In the final stretch, a new tricolor pressure for the third goal. Jacaré, Daniel and Davó found chances to finish, but missed the target.

And the third goal came out. After Emerson’s ball was stolen, Daniel pulled the counterattack and gave Copete a pass to swing the net.